The dark segment after this week WWE RAW in Portland saw Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman make an appearance to issue an open challenge.
Heyman and Lesnar did not appear live on tonight's RAW. As noted, Bill Goldberg did appear on RAW to accept Lesnar's challenge for WrestleMania 33.
Below are photos and a clip of the dark segment from RAW:
Lesnar is here !!!!! pic.twitter.com/geSu8tegXA— Jay (@JasonAguilarWWE) February 7, 2017
@BustedOpenRadio dark match Brock vs Big Show pic.twitter.com/LDtMEwmt0n— Mr Plow (@theMrPlow) February 7, 2017
@WrestleTalk_TV dark match after raw!!!! pic.twitter.com/YWwt5FWqDe— Rosario (@glovesaveluongo) February 7, 2017
