- As noted, WWE has announced that Emma will finally make her return as Emmalina on next week's RAW from Las Vegas. Above is the latest vignette for her return.
Did you enjoy tonight's @WWE #RAW?— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017
- Triple H tweeted the following photo with Samoa Joe after this week's RAW in Portland. Joe made his official in-ring debut with a win over Roman Reigns after signing his RAW contract in the opening segment.
If you're not on notice already ... you should be. @SamoaJoe is exactly where he belongs... the main event of Monday Night #Raw. pic.twitter.com/QCLRaEoq2Y— Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017
