- As noted, WWE has announced that Emma will finally make her return as Emmalina on next week's RAW from Las Vegas. Above is the latest vignette for her return.

- As seen below, 54% of fans on Twitter gave this week's RAW a thumbs up with over 2300 votes:

- Triple H tweeted the following photo with Samoa Joe after this week's RAW in Portland. Joe made his official in-ring debut with a win over Roman Reigns after signing his RAW contract in the opening segment.

If you're not on notice already ... you should be. @SamoaJoe is exactly where he belongs... the main event of Monday Night #Raw. pic.twitter.com/QCLRaEoq2Y — Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017

