- Above is a new promo for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with Chamber talk from Rob Van Dam, Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and others.
- WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following in response to WWE's graphic for Owens vs. Bill Goldberg at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, calling out the WWE graphics team for "photoshopping" Goldberg's beard:
The @WWE #UniversalChampionship is on the line at #WWEFastlane as @Goldberg challenges @FightOwensFight! #RAW pic.twitter.com/L6l7WfBMeL— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017
Can you guys photoshop my beard too? You don't need to change the color though. Maybe just make it thicker. https://t.co/BDlX1GPnHE— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 7, 2017
