Tonight's WWE SmackDown will take place from the KeyArena in Seattle, Washington - the hometown of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.
205 Live will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with the winner going on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view. The match will include Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins, Noam Dar, Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese.
WWE is focusing on the following SmackDown points in their official preview for tonight:
* The Champ renews his epic rivalry against The Viper tonight
* What chaos will unfold with the Elimination Chamber Match just five days away?
* Tag Team Turmoil competitors square off in a 12-Man Tag Team Match
* Apollo Crews looks to put a stop to Dolph Ziggler's ruthless aggression
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.