Tonight's WWE SmackDown will take place from the KeyArena in Seattle, Washington - the hometown of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.

WWE has announced a 12-man tag team match for tonight's show, featuring competitors from the upcoming Tag Team Turmoil match at Elimination Chamber. It will be Heath Slater, Rhyno, Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha taking on The Ascension, The Vaudevillains and The Usos. Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews has also been announced. As noted, Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion John Cena in a non-title match will be tonight's main event.

205 Live will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with the winner going on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view. The match will include Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins, Noam Dar, Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese.

WWE is focusing on the following SmackDown points in their official preview for tonight:

* The Champ renews his epic rivalry against The Viper tonight

* What chaos will unfold with the Elimination Chamber Match just five days away?

* Tag Team Turmoil competitors square off in a 12-Man Tag Team Match

* Apollo Crews looks to put a stop to Dolph Ziggler's ruthless aggression

