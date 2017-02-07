Source: The Ross Report

On episode 154 of The Ross Report, 'Good Ol' J.R.' Jim Ross spoke with fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley. Among other things, Foley discussed his current role as General Manager of WWE Monday Night RAW, wanting to see Kurt Angle's face off against Brock Lesnar again, and the superb Wrestle Kingdom 11 main event match between Kenny Omega and the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

According to Foley, the GM role is working so well right now that he does not even see his eventual firing coming. Moreover, while Foley says he knows it will happen, he hopes that it is used to get talent over.

"I really feel fortunate that I was given the opportunity to be the GM. I think it's going pretty well, so well that I'm just like, I don't see the firing that I thought was imminent when I took [the job]. It's coming and we know it's coming. Like, it's not a long tenured position, especially if they put an emphasis on you. It's two things. Really, the big thing is hoping it pays off for somebody. When my time is up, I hope Stephanie gets a heck of a promo out of it and it helps somebody."

During the interview, Foley said he would love to see Angle vs. Lesnar for the Olympic Gold Medalist's final WWE match.

"There's an aura around Brock." Foley continued, "he definitely has an aura, even among the boys. And I think a lot of people knock the part-time aspect, but, man, Paul Heyman said it's the same reason you don't celebrate Christmas every day. It's too important. You don't get Brock Lesnar all the time. I'd love to see that match and I think it would be a great match and a fitting exit for Kurt if that's the way he chooses to go out."

As for the Wrestle Kingdom 11 main event, Foley professed that he "can't recommend it enough" and that the match featured the best use of a table he had ever seen. The hardcore legend went on to say that he would love to see Omega in WWE.

"It was state-of-the-art and Kenny said he was happy that people got to see his vision. And, jeez, his vision, I was just blown away. There were things I didn't see coming. For a guy who had a knock of being too comical a few years ago, I think he did a great job getting a long set of heat. He's solid, strong style combined with flying in just the right places and the showmanship that he always had. We are talking about a guy who had a four-star match with an eight year old girl. This guy can do just about anything. And then, the best use of a table I've personally ever seen, ever."

