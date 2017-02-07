Source: F4WOnline

As noted, WWE had advertised an injury update for Seth Rollins on last night's Monday Night RAW after Rollins tore his MCL on last week's show during a brawl with Samoa Joe. Rollins flew to Birmingham, Alabama last week, where WWE physician Dr. James Andrews is based, to get his injured right knee evalutated. He then flew back to Birmingham over the weekend.

WWE didn't provide any new details on Rollins' injury, and noted that his participation at WrestleMania was in serious doubt. Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE officials are proceeding with the idea that Rollins will be able to make the show and face Triple H, as originally planned.

"Seth is considered good for WrestleMania," Meltzer said. "So Triple H vs. Seth is on, and that's what they're working towards."

