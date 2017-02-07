- The UFC is back with "Embedded," the behind-the-scenes video blog that leads into pay-per-view events typically. UFC 208's first episode has been released, featuring Anderson Silva, Holly Holm and others. The series starts off with Silva in Brazil getting in some training before embarking on his trip to Brooklyn for a fight with Derek Brunson.

Holm, a former UFC female bantamweight champion, takes on Germaine de Randamie for the featherweight title in the main event Saturday. The series catches up with de Randamie in Holland, while Brunson watches his daughter compete in a beauty pageant.

- UFC 211 will feature UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos from Dallas, officials announced. The event takes place May 13 from the American Airlines Center.

Miocic, who won the UFC heavyweight title last year and defended it vs. Alistair Overeem, suffered a decision loss to dos Santos back in 2014. That was his last defeat, as he has scored four consecutive finishes since.

Dos Santos, a former UFC heavyweight champion, is an even 3-3 over his last six, scoring a win vs. Ben Rothwell last year. Two of his three losses came to Cain Velasquez with the UFC heavyweight title on the line.

