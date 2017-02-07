- It was speculated that Shinsuke Nakamura was held off last week's WWE NXT TV tapings to sell the "Takeover: San Antonio" injury from NXT Champion Bobby Roode. WWE tweeted the following today noting that Nakamura is cleared to wrestle:


- Several current and former WWE Superstars took to Twitter yesterday to congratulate The Rock 'n' Roll Express on their 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction. Below are some of their reactions:








