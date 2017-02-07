- WWE 2K17 is now available for the PC. Full details are at this link and above is the trailer.

- We noted before that Tajiri was backstage for this week's RAW and was expected to return to action soon. PWInsider confirms that he has been cleared to return. He's been out of action since mid-January. It will be interesting to see if he works tonight's 205 Live episode.

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following after beating up Roman Reigns on last night's RAW. As noted, Reigns vs. Braun is now official for the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

There's a man coming round takin names.....everyone won't be treated the same #monsteramongmen #fastlane pic.twitter.com/2ar12nj6uj — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 7, 2017

