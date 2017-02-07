- WWE 2K17 is now available for the PC. Full details are at this link and above is the trailer.
- Braun Strowman tweeted the following after beating up Roman Reigns on last night's RAW. As noted, Reigns vs. Braun is now official for the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.
There's a man coming round takin names.....everyone won't be treated the same #monsteramongmen #fastlane pic.twitter.com/2ar12nj6uj— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 7, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.