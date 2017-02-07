- John Cena shows off his 2006 Rolls Royce Phantom in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.
- As noted, Chinese recruits Gao Lei, Gu Guangming, Cheng Yuxiang and Wang Xiaolong have reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin working with the company. Triple H welcomed them with this tweet:
A new year brings new faces and new opportunities. Pleased to welcome the newest Chinese recruits to the @WWEPerformCtr. #GlobalTalent pic.twitter.com/OA42rIRdAK— Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017
