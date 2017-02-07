- Xavier Woods will begin an All-Star Madden Challenge this coming Sunday on his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel. Woods hypes the challenge in this new video, featuring Seth Rollins.
- The New England Patriots have received their custom WWE Title belt that Triple H sent on Monday following their Super Bowl 51 win on Sunday night. As seen below, Mojo Rawley tweeted good friend Rob Gronkowski with a WrestleMania 33 proposition today and included a photo of Gronk with the title at the Patriots victory celebration:
Hey @RobGronkowski @ggronko. Now that season is over and y'all are champs (again), @WWE #Wrestlemania is around the corner....just sayin...?? pic.twitter.com/mnP8NVwfYf— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 7, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.