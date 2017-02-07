The Rock announced today that his Seven Bucks Productions has partnered with WWE Studios and Film 4 to release a new movie on Paige and her family of pro wrestlers.

Rock wrote the following on Facebook:

Years ago (2012) while shooting Fast & Furious in London, I was up at 3am (too much caffeine) and stumbled upon a documentary on a UK station about a local wrestling family and their daughter's unlikely journey into the global spotlight. That daughter, is current WWE Women's Superstar, Paige. The family element I saw in the doc, is what grabbed my attention. That no matter how crazy life gets, no matter how dysfunctional our families can sometimes be and especially regardless of how much we fight - we're always there for each other when it counts. That's what families do.

My gut said there was a great movie to be made so I sent to my agent Brad Slater at WME who loved it. He sent it to my long time ace producer Kevin Misher, who immediately responded to the doc and he thought we should go after one of our favorite writer/directors for material like this, Stephen Merchant.

Merchant, being from the UK, locked in to a strong POV and vision of how gritty and heartfelt this film needs to be and the rest is history.

Pleasure to partner with WWE Studios and Film 4 to bring this great story to life.

Ive been buds with Paige for years now and we're all excited to bring her and her family's story to life.

Cool casting announcements coming this week!

