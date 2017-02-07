- Title Match Wrestling recently posted this video of 2017 WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'N' Roll Express wrestling The Heavenly Bodies at a late 2015 Pro Wrestling Syndicate indie event. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson continue to work regular indie dates and make convention appearances.
- Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez noted on Twitter that someone shot at him and while he was driving earlier today. He posted this photo of a busted back windshield:
To the asshole that literally shot at us and took out my back window while driving.... f--k YOU. pic.twitter.com/aMjmt8ycKQ— Rodriguez ? (@RRWWE) February 7, 2017
