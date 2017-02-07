- As noted, a new episode of "Legends with JBL" with WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen was added to the WWE Network today. Above is a clip from the show.

- WWE Shop has released new "Right Hand of Destruction" t-shirts for Samoa Joe, new "Destroyer, Creator" t-shirts for Triple H and new "One-Way Ticket" t-shirts for Brock Lesnar. Also, for today only you can take 30% off any order at WWE Shop by clicking here and using code SAVE30 at checkout. The sale ends Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 11:59 PT.

- As noted, the NFL's New England Patriots received their custom WWE Title earlier today. As seen in the photos below, the belt received a lot of attention at the Patriots' Super Bowl 51 victory parade today in Boston:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.