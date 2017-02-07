WWE announced today that Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch has been added to Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Below is the updated card with five matches currently official for the event:

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

American Alpha (c) vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

