- Cageside Seats reported last week that there were rumors that Nikki Bella would be having her last match at WrestleMania 33 due to issues with her neck. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported today that the rumor is true, and that Nikki has been trying to work a full time schedule while dealing with her neck issues, but it's becoming too much. The pain reportedly often causes numbness to one side of her body. She plans to remain with WWE and hopes that by taking the time off, she'll be able to occasionally wrestle for big events.

- The entire first season of Total Bellas is now available on the WWE Network.

- Deadline is reporting that WWE Studios has acquired the exclusive English language remake rights to Cold Prey, a Norwegian slasher franchise. They also sealed a deal for an option to purchase a screenplay being written by Casey La Scala. The movie "centers on a group of friends who decide to ski out of bounds and are forced to take shelter when a storm hits, finding themselves imprisoned in an abandoned ski lodge along with a maniacal killer."

Bada$$ (SC) and steph franchomme contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.