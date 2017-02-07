- Kurt Angle joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas yesterday, which can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM App. During the interview, Angle said that he wasn't done wrestling, although he will be soon. He said that he doesn't feel he's gotten the proper goodbye yet, and he hopes that it's with WWE.

"Triple H and I did not talk about wrestling for the WWE after Wrestlemania," Angle said. "Do I think it will happen? Yes. Do I know for sure? No."

- Now up for auction on Charitybuzz.com is the chance to join The Bella Twins at the 18th Annual WIN Awards on February 17 in LA, where the E! Network will be filming Nicole and Brie Bella at the ceremony. The winner and their guest will meet and have dinner with Nikki and Brie, walk the red carpet at the award show, and attend the VIP reception at the ceremony - all while being filmed by E! All money raised by this auction support the Women's Image Network, who put on the WIN Awards each year. You can bid at this link until the auction ends on Monday, February 13th at 3pm ET.

- A Twitter user found the rundown sheet for last night's RAW while cleaning up after the event. She posted a photo of it on Twitter, as seen below:

Lookie what i found while cleaning after RAW.?? pic.twitter.com/4SvOP3LdH4 — Jamesneatojourney?? (@james_is_rad_) February 7, 2017

