- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package for the non-title main event with Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion John Cena.

- We're live from Seattle with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips.

- We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a big home state pop and "yes!" chant.

Fans chant Bryan's name and he says it's good to be home. Bryan mentions how he was forced to retire the last time he was here. Bryan says the last year hasn't exactly been easy but he wants to talk about being grateful. He's grateful for being the SmackDown General Manager, for being able to come to Seattle and give fans the best show possible. Fans chant "yes!" again. Bryan is also grateful that soon, very soon, he's going to be a dad. Bryan is interrupted by the music as The Miz makes his way out with Maryse.

Fans boo Miz as he takes the mic. Miz mocks Bryan for having to retire. Miz suggests Bryan become something his talents are suited for - a stay-at-home dad. Miz wonders why Bryan is even here. Miz pokes at him for not being able to wrestle and wonders why he's even in the ring. Bryan says not being able to wrestle never stopped Miz from getting in the ring. Fans do the "yes!" chant again. Miz says Bryan doesn't respect him. Fans chant Bryan's name again. Miz says Bryan can't even wrestle anymore but he can and at Elimination Chamber... the Bryan chants shut Miz up for a few seconds. Miz says he has a mic and can be louder than anyone in the crowd. Bryan says Miz just challenged the crowd. The heat continues before another "yes!" chant starts. The music interrupts and out comes Baron Corbin.

Corbin says Miz needs to learn when to shut up - he talked too much on commentary last week and he won't shut up now. Miz says people listen when he talks. Miz says he and Corbin could help each other at Elimination Chamber and then let the best man win at the end. Corbin says or he could take Miz out right now, that way he doesn't have to hear Miz's mouth when he becomes WWE Champion. Miz asks Bryan is going to let Corbin talk to him like that. Bryan mocks Miz. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose next.

Ambrose comes out cracking jokes on Miz and Corbin. He says Corbin stole the motorcycle sound from his entrance theme. Ambrose hypes the Chamber and says some bad decisions will be made inside but he's walking out with two titles and if they aren't careful, they might not walk out at all. AJ Styles is out next to interrupt. The war of words continues until Bryan tells everyone to relax. Bryan makes a Fatal 4 Way that will begin next. Everyone gets ready as we go to commercial.

Fatal 4 Way: Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles

Back from the break and The Miz tries to talk Corbin into working with him. The ring empties and comes down to Ambrose and Corbin going at it. Ambrose ducks a clothesline and goes for a crossbody but Corbin catches him. Ambrose ends up dumping Corbin to the floor on his feet. Ambrose comes in but Ambrose takes him down and unloads. Ambrose sends him out. Styles comes in and goes at it with Ambrose next. Ambrose counters a Styles Clash. Miz gets knocked off the apron.

AJ goes for a Phenomenal Forearm but Ambrose drops him over the top rope. Corbin takes Ambrose out on the floor. Corbin with more offense as he brings it back in the ring. Corbin works over Styles and Miz. Ambrose comes from behind on Corbin. Corbin runs into a ring post. Miz ends up dropping Styles with a DDT for a 2 count. Miz mocks Bryan before hitting the "yes!" kicks on Styles and Ambrose. Fans do the "no!" chant as he kicks. Miz drops Styles but Ambrose ducks and rolls him up for 2. AJ rolls Ambrose up for 2. Several more pin attempts in a row. Styles, Ambrose and Miz face off as fans cheer. More back and forth. Corbin and Ambrose both go down with clotheslines as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz takes Ambrose up for a superplex. AJ climbs up to assist. Corbin comes over for a Tower of Doom. Corbin covers Miz for a 2 count. Corbin covers Styles for a 2 count. Miz with kicks in the corner to Corbin now. Miz hits the corner dropkick on Styles. He goes for another on Corbin but Corbin catches him in Deep Six for a 2 count. AJ drops Corbin with a pele kick. AJ with a forearm to the face for a 2 count.

Miz blocks a Styles Clash. Miz drops AJ with the running knee for a 2 count. Ambrose comes in with a running clothesline. Ambrose hits a neckbreaker on AJ. AJ hits a running bulldog - clothesline combo on AJ and Miz. Ambrose runs the ropes and dives out onto Corbin, sending his back into the announce table. Styles comes off the apron but Ambrose sends him into the barrier. Ambrose crotches Miz on the barrier. Ambrose sends Corbin into the ring post and brings it back into the ring. Ambrose with the top rope elbow on Corbin for a 2 count as AJ breaks it. AJ blocks Dirty Deeds and ducks the Lunatic Lariat. AJ with the moonsault into a reverse DDT on Ambrose but Miz breaks the pin.

Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale but AJ counters. AJ hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Miz. Maryse pulls Miz to safety as AJ goes for the win. Corbin takes advantage of the distraction and hits End of Days on AJ for the win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

- After the match, Corbin stands tall as we get hype for the Chamber match on Sunday. Corbin stands tall over AJ as his music plays.

- The announcers plug the WWE Network. Still to come, a dual contract signing with Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch and Mickie James. We go to commercial.

