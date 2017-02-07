- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will see Randy Orton battle WWE Champion John Cena in a non-title match. Above is a video package looking back at the Cena vs. Orton rivalry.

- WWE stock was down 0.46% today, closing at $19.57 per share. Today's high was $19.81 and the low was $19.53.

- WWE is running a contest on Facebook to determine the WWE Universe's favorite couple - Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, John Cena and Nikki Bella, Tyson Kidd and Natalya, Jimmy Uso and Naomi, Rusev and Lana, Dean Ambrose and Renee Young or The Miz and Maryse. The first round of voting is now open on WWE's Facebook page and more details are at this link. Round 1 of voting features Kidd and Natalya vs. Cena and Nikki. Below are videos for those two couples:

Vote TJ and myself as your favorite WWE couple! Head over to WWE's Facebook page and if you don't vote for us, 2pawz will hunt you down.... pic.twitter.com/AnRFFC6JPF — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 7, 2017

