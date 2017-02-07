- It looks like Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley will be taking place on tonight's SmackDown as WWE posted this backstage video of an altercation between the two today in Seattle.

- WWE's "Road Dogg" BG James tweeted the following on tonight's show, noting that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan has big plans:

Tune into #SDLive shortly for @JohnCena v @RandyOrton but stay for the good times and great vibes. @WWEDanielBryan has big plans. #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) February 8, 2017

