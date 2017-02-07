Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton has been announced for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena
Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.