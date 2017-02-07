Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton has been announced for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Below is the updated Chamber card:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.