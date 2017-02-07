Welcome to Wrestling Inc's coverage of WWE 205 Live. Tonight's episode will feature a fatal five-way match for the number one contendership to Neville's Cruiserweight Championship. The victor will go on to face him for the title at WWE Fastlane.

- Tonight's episode opens with a video package hyping the participants in tonight's fatal five-way match. The announce team breaks the news that Tony Nese was injured in last night's melee. The winner of a match between Mustafa Ali and Ariya Daivari will take his place in the match.

Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali

They tie up and have to break it up in the corner. They feel each other out early with a series of reverses. Ali takes to the air and uses his educated feet for a kick combo. Ali goes for a kick to the outside, but Daivari ducks it and hides until he can pin Ali next to the barricade. Ali makes it back in the ring at nine and a half. Daivari slowing the pace after a kidney shot. Reverse DDT by Iranian Minnesotan for a two count. Beautiful spine buster by Daivari, but decides not to go for the pin. Instead he goes up top for a frog splash, but nobody home. Ali hits his roll-through jumping neck breaker for a two. Ali goes for the corner attack, but Daivari trips him up. Huge hammerlock lariat that turns Ali inside out for a long two. Ali with a springboard tornado DDT and sets up Daivari for the Inverted 450. It connects beautifully for the pin and win.

Winner via Pinfall: Mustafa Ali

- Vignette for Gran Metalik, who will make his WWE 205 Live debut next week.

Lince Dorado vs. The Brian Kendrick

Before the match, Kendrick cuts a promo and calls himself the gate keeper of 205 and his job is to snuff out upstarts' and legends' dreams. He then brings up Akira Tozawa and offers Tozawa an opportunity to become his protege.

The bell rings and Dorado takes off with his unorthodox and quickly paced offense. Dorado with a moonsault to the outside, but Kendrick able to hit the reset button once they return to the ring. Kendrick with a strong corner whip and a back body drop to take Dorado down a peg. Dorado throwing open-hand chops. He reverses a Kendrick attack and turns it into a combination of speed and power with some impressive strength. Whip series ends in a handspring stunner from Dorado and Kendrick kicks out. Dorado heads to the top and takes too much time. Kendrick hops to the top as well and looks to take the mask off the luchador. Dorado able to recover and goes for the shooting star press, but Kendrick gets the knees up and turns it into the Captain's Hook for the quick tap.

Winner via Submission: The Brian Kendrick

- After the match, Aries is in the ring with Kendrick. He's asked about flipping his opinion on Akira Tozawa and Kendrick says he's something special. He asks Tozawa to come out, but Tajiri's music hits. Tajiri sneaks behind Kendrick and sends the mysterious green mist into Kendrick's face to send him writhing in pain as Tajiri slithers out of the ring.

- Backstage with Dasha Fuentes and Neville. The champ runs down all his potential opponents with some zingers. Time to find out who he'll face at WWE Fastlane.

Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali vs. TJ Perkins

Interesting dynamic in this one with several faces in the match. Hoping my typing is fast enough for the action. After talking some junk to the group, Dar gets beaten down but botches a spot taking him to the outside. Assisted leaping drop kick by Ali. Head scissors by TJP. Leaping double suplex by Alexander. Dar and Alexander in the ring now trading blows and Dar smartly counters the handspring kick with a kick to the gut. Gallagher obeying the rules and sends everyone flying to the outside. Gallagher opens up William III and he floats down to his opponents on the floor.

