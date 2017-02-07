- Above is a Fallout video from this week's WWE SmackDown with Carmella telling James Ellsworth that they need to put the brakes on their relationship. Carmella says she cares about Ellsworth too but they need to take things slowly and keep it professional.
- As seen on tonight's WWE 205 Live, Tajiri made his return from an injury suffered in mid-January. Tajiri appeared after Brian Kendrick's win over Lince Dorado and sprayed Kendrick with his green mist. Below is video from the segment:
.@mrbriankendrick might have wanted @TozawaAkira, but instead he got The #JapaneseBuzzsaw @TajiriBuzzsaw! #205Live pic.twitter.com/T0l6fApJYG— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2017
