16-time World Champion John Cena was on Talking Smack last night to promote the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday, where he will defend his WWE Championship in the Chamber against AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Cena admitted on Talking Smack that Styles is the one person that he is looking out for this Sunday, admitting that Styles if "firing on all cylinders" just like he is.

"I think everybody else just isn't where we're at," Cena said. "Internet, rejoice over that one and go nuts. I think AJ and I are just in a groove, like that Michael Jordan zone where the rim is just a big ol' bucket and you can hit anything."

