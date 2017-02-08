- Above is slow motion video from this week's SmackDown main event, which saw WWE Champion John Cena defeat Randy Orton in a non-title match.
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are featured in this SmackDown Fallout video following the 12-man tag loss. Regarding Tag Team Turmoil at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, American Alpha says their partners on SmackDown will become their opponents on Sunday and this time they won't lose.
