* Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated The Bollywood Boyz. After the match, Nikki Cross calls NXT Women's Champion Asuka out while Eric Young cuts a promo on his Takeover win over Tye Dillinger. EY says Dillinger belongs to SAnitY now

* Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay

* Tye Dillinger is backstage. He refuses to join SAnitY but gets attacked and beat around. They fight to the ring and Tye gets triple teamed until Roderick Strong and No Way Jose make the save

* Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder defeated Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight. After the match, The Revival cuts a promo and challenges NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain for the "Takeover: Orlando" event. The Authors come out and The Revival leaves. Paul Ellering hypes them up but The Revival come back and attack them from behind

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode comes out for his glorious championship celebration. He says Shinsuke Nakamura dominated the world until he met Bobby Roode. It's no longer we are NXT, it's my NXT - Bobby Roode's NXT

* Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger

