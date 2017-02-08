- Above is video of Natalya confronting Nikki Bella on last night's Talking Smack episode. Nikki was talking to Renee Young and Daniel Bryan about the war of words she had with Natalya earlier in the night when Natalya approached and struck first but it was blocked. Natalya got the upperhand and the segment ended with Bryan checking on his sister-in-law.

- The following was taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* SAnitY vs. The Bollywood Boyz

* Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan

* The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery

* A glorious celebration for new NXT Champion Bobby Roode

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Robin Christensen Roussimoff, daughter to WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, was backstage for last night's WWE SmackDown in Seattle, Washington. Natalya posted the following photo with her:

Had the great pleasure of meeting Andre The Giant's daughter, Robyn, backstage at #SmackdownLive! We are reminiscing about our parents and how her dad wrestled my dad at #Wrestlemania 2 in Chicago!

