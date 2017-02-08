- As seen on RAW this past Monday night, Samoa Joe signed a contract with the RAW brand. During the segment Joe wore a suit, which many thought seemed uncharacteristic for his character. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the idea was to have him look like a hitman for the mob.

Roman Reigns will be appearing at World of Wheels in Bartle Hall in Kansas City, MO, this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. You can get more details at Autorama.com

- As noted, WWE officials Canyon Ceman and Ryan Katz recently visited a Malaysia Pro Wrestling show as they proceed with plans to crown their first WWE Asia Champion. During that trip, they also attended a Singapore Pro Wrestling (SPW) event.

