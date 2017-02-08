Birthdays:

- Big Show (born February 8, 1972) turns 45

~ WATCH: The Giant (Big Show) vs. Ric Flair' for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship - WCW Nitro: April 29, 1996

~ WATCH: Full Match - Giant (Big Show) vs. Hulk Hogan' (Sumo Monster Truck Match) - WCW Halloween Havoc: October 29, 1995

~ WATCH: During Steve Austin' vs. Vince McMahon' on WWF St. Valentine's Day Massacre 1999 , Big Show made his WWF Debut

~ WATCH: Big Show vs. Steve Austin' in his WWF In-Ring Debut on RAW: March 22, 1999

~ WATCH: During a match between Eddie Guerrero' vs. Kurt Angle, Big Show returns to SmackDown: September 9, 2004

~ WATCH: Brock Lesnar' vs. Big Show ened when Lesnar did a superplex on Show and they broke the SmackDown ring

~ WATCH: John Cena' vs. Big Show - WWE' Championship, No. 1 Contender's Match: Raw, July 30, 2012

AWA: February 8, 1960

in Bismarck, North Dakota

- Annette Palmer defeated Mars Monroe

- Aldo Bogni defeated Joe Scarpello

- Bob Geigel defeated Nick Roberts

WCWA Southwest Sports Wrestling: February 8, 1961

at the Dallas Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas

- Dan Manoukian (c) defeated Mario Milano to retain the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship

- Alex Perez vs. Tosh Togo ended in a Draw

- Bull Curry vs. Jet Monroe ended in a Double DQ

- Dory Dixon defeated Bad Boy Hines

- Pepper Gomez defeated Sputnik Monroe in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

NWA Chicago: February 8, 1963

in the Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois

- Billy Goelz defeated Pete Kovac

- El Gaucho & Kurt von Stroheim defeated The Bavarian Boys (Harry Wenzel & Rudi Jacobs) in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- George Stafanodious defeated Red Kelly

- Buddy Austin defeated Gary Hart

- Moose Cholak defeated Johnny Kace in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Buddy Rogers & Johnny Barend vs. Bobo Brazil & Dory Dixon ended in a Draw

WATCH: Bobo Brazil WWF Tribute

NWA Western States: February 8, 1970

in the Civic Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

- Alex Perez vs. Bull Ramos

- Jessica Rogers vs. Marie Laverne

- Gorgeous George Jr. vs. Mr. Wrestling

- Terry Funk vs. The Beast

- Dusty Rhodes vs. Ricky Romero

WATCH: Full Match - Ernie Ladd' vs. Dusty Rhodes (Florida Heavyweight Championship Match) - Championship Wrestling From Florida: July 15, 1977

WWWF in Madison Square Garden: February 8, 1971

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Vincente Pometti defeated Lee Wong

- Jack Evans defeated Gene DuBois

- Little Brutus & Sky Low Low defeated Frenchy Lamont & Little Joey

- Blackjack Mulligan defeated Tony Marino

- Beppo vs. Gorilla Monsoon ended in a Double Count Out

- Manuel Soto vs. The Wolfman ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Bruno Sammartino (w/ Arnold Skaaland) defeated Geeto

- Pedro Morales defeated Ivan Koloff (c) to win the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship

WWF Championship Wrestling: February 8, 1986

at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York

- Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik (w/ Freddie Blassie) defeated Corporal Kirchner & George Steele (w/ Captain Lou Albano) by DQ

- Hillbilly Jim & Uncle Elmer defeated Bob Bradley & Terry Gibbs

- Big John Studd & King Kong Bundy (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Darryl Bowlin & Ivan MacDonald

- Tito Santana (c) defeated Mr. X to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) (w/ Captain Lou Albano) defeated AJ Petruzzi & The Gladiator

- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated Paul Dose

WATCH: Tito Santana vs. Randy Savage - Puerto Rico: October 19, 1985

WWE Wrestling Challenge: February 8, 1987

at the Lee Civic Center in Fort Myers, Florida

- Koko B. Ware defeated Jimmy Jack Funk

- Jake Roberts defeated David Gold

- Demolition (Ax & Smash) (w/ Johnny V) defeated Don Driggers & SD Jones

- Adrian Adonis (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Mario Mancini

- The Can-Am Connection (Rick Martel & Tom Zenk) defeated Iron Mike Sharpe & Steve Lombardi

WATCH: Can-Am Connection vs. Demolition in WWF

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 8, 1992

at the Greeneville Memorial Auditorium in Greeneville, South Carolina

- Bob Holly defeated Tim Frye

- Paul Orndorff defeated Rip Rogers

- Scott Armstrong defeated Dutch Mantell by DQ

- The Fantastics (Bobby Fulton & Jackie Fulton) defeated Ivan Koloff & Vladimir Koloff

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 8, 1992

at the Oceanfront Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

- The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Bob Avery & Ray Hammer

- Virgil defeated Kato

- Jake Roberts defeated DD Russell

- Jim Duggan & Sgt. Slaughter defeated Bill Badd & Jim James

- Papa Shango defeated Dale Wolfe

WATCH: "Macho Man" Randy Savage vs. Papa Shango - WWF Prime Time Wreslting: October 19, 1992

- The Mountie defeated Mike Casey

Saturday Night's Main Event XXX: February 8, 1992

at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum in Lubbock, Texas

- Roddy Piper (c) defeated The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart) to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice (w/ Brutus Beefcake) defeated Ric Flair and The Undertaker (w/ Mr. Perfect and Paul Bearer) by disqualification (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Sgt. Slaughter and Jim Duggan defeated The Beverly Brothers (Blake Beverly and Beau Beverly) (w/ The Genius)

- Randy Savage defeated Jake Roberts

ECW Hardcore TV: February 8, 1994

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- 911 defeated Mikey Whipwreck

- Chad Austin defeated Johnny Hot Body

- Pat Tanaka defeated Keith Scherer

- Jimmy Snuka defeated Tommy Dreamer

WCW Saturday Night: February 8, 1997

at the Oman Arena in Jackson, Tennessee

- Villano IV defeated Pat Tanaka

- Ultimo Dragon defeated The Cheetah Kid

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Hugh Morrus

- The Faces Of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Jerry Flynn & Mark Starr

- Ron Powers defeated Bunkhouse Buck (w/ Col. Robert Parker)

- Maxx Muscle defeated Mr. JL

- Konnan defeated Billy Pearl

- Road Block defeated Buddy Lee Parker

- Alex Wright defeated Devon Storm

- Eddie Guerrero (c) vs. Dean Malenko ended in a Time Limit Draw in a WCW United States Heavyweight Championship Match

WATCH: Eddie Guerrero vs. Dean Malenko - WCW Saturday Night, October 7, 1995

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: February 8, 1997

at the Penn Station in New York City, New York

WATCH: Bret Hart' vs. Mankind - WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 25, 1997

- Dark match: The Head Bangers (Mosh & Thrasher) defeated Alex Porteau & Nick Barberry

- The Nation Of Domination (Crush & Faarooq) (w/ Clarence Mason & D-Lo Brown) defeated The Godwinns (Henry O. Godwinn & Phineas I. Godwinn)

- Hunter Hearst Helmsley (c) defeated The Undertaker by DQ to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Aldo Montoya vs. Savio Vega ended in a No Contest

WATCH: Los Boricuas WWF Entrance Theme Song

- The Nation Of Domination (Crush, Faarooq & Savio Vega) (w/ Clarence Mason & D-Lo Brown) defeated Aldo Montoya & The Godwinns (Henry O. Godwinn & Phineas I. Godwinn)

WWF Monday Night RAW: March 8, 1999

at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- D-Lo Brown defeated Owen Hart in a Steel City Streetfight

- Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg defeated Al Snow & Hardcore Holly

WATCH: New Age Outlaws WWF Entrance Theme Song

- Ken Shamrock defeated Goldust (w/ The Blue Meanie & Ryan Shamrock)

- Test (w/ Chyna & Shane McMahon) defeated X-Pac (w/ Triple H)

- The Godfather (w/ Hos) vs. Steve Blackman ended in a no contest

WATCH: The Godfather WWF Entance Theme Song

- Tori (w/ Sable) defeated Luna by DQ

- Mankind defeated Steve Austin by count-out (with Paul Wight as Special guest referee)

WCW Monday Nitro: February 8, 1999

in the Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo, New York

- Rey Mysterio Jr. (w/ Konnan) defeated Blitzkrieg

- Booker T defeated Fit Finlay

WATCH: Full Match - Booker T (c) vs. Curt Hennig' (WCW Television Championship Match) - WCW Thunder: April 29, 1999

- Barry Windham & Curt Hennig defeated Brian Adams & Horace in a WCW World Tag Team Title Tournament Final Winners' Bracket Match

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Kenny Kaos

- Vincent defeated The Cat (w/ Sonny Onoo)

- Roddy Piper defeated Bret Hart (c) to win the WCW United States Championship

- Ric Flair & Steve McMichael vs. The Outsiders (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) ended in a No Contest

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 8, 2001

at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina

- Chris Benoit & Perry Saturn (w / Terri Runnels) defeated The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) (w / Lita)

- Rikishi (w / Haku) defeated Al Snow

- Christian & Edge defeated The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (c) by DQ in a WWF World Tag Team Title Match

- Hardcore Holly defeated Raven (c) in a WWF Hardcore Title Match

- The Right To Censor (Bull Buchanan, Ivory, Steven Richards & The Good Father) defeated Jacqueline, The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) & The Kat in a Eight Man Tag Team Match

- Triple H (w / Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) defeated Chris Jericho in a Non Title Match

- The Rock defeated The Big Show in a #1 Contender Match for the WWF Championship

WATCH: The Rock cuts a Promo on Chris Jericho and Kurt Angle' - WWF SmackDown: January 24, 2002

ROH One Year Anniversary Show: February 8, 2003

at the Elks Lodge in Queens, New York

- EZ Money defeated Chad Collyer, Colt Cabana and Michael Shane in a Four Corner Survival match

- The Texas Wrestling Academy (Don Juan, Fast Eddie & Hotstuff Hernandez) defeated the Carnage Crew (HC Loc, Tony DeVito & Masada) by disqualification

- Jay Briscoe defeated Mark Briscoe (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Steve Corino (w/The Group) defeated Homicide

- The Ring Crew Express (Dunn & Marcos) vs. The Outcast Killaz (Diablo Santiago & Oman Tortuga) ended in a no contest

- CM Punk defeated CW Anderson

- Bryan Danielson defeated Samoa Joe

- Paul London defeated AJ Styles and Low Ki to win the Number One Contender's Trophy

- Xavier (w/ Allison Danger) defeated Paul London to retain the ROH Championship

- Da Hit Squad (Mafia & Monsta Mack), Divine Storm (Chris Divine & Quiet Storm), The SAT (Jose & Joel Maximo) & Mikey Whipwreck defeated Special K (Izzy, Dixie, Hydro, Deranged, Angel Dust, Jody Fleisch, Slim J, Brian XL, Yeyo & Slugger) in a Tag Team Scramble match

TNA Xplosion: February 8, 2003

in Nashville, Tennessee at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds

- Jimmy Rave defeated Matt Sydal

- David Young & Tony Mamaluke defeated Lex Lovett & Rod Steel

- America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) defeated Jason Rumble & Rocky Reynolds

- Kid Kash defeated Shark Boy

WWE Velocity: February 8, 2003

at the First Union Center in Philadelphia

- Nunzio defeated Sho Funaki

- John Cena defeated Bryan Danielson

WATCH: Daniel Bryan vs. Jamie Noble' - Velocity, Jan. 12, 2003

- Bill Demott defeated Phil Brown

WATCH: Bill Demott vs. Funaki' on SmackDown

- Edge defeated A-Train

WATCH: Edge Entrance Theme Song

WWE Heat: February 8, 2004

at the Bryce Jordan Center in Penn State University, Pennsylvania

- Rob Van Dam defeated Jon Heidenreich

- Rosey & The Hurricane defeated Bobby Rude & Pat Cusick

- Steven Richards & Victoria vs. Molly Holly & Test ended in a No Contest

- Garrison Cade & Mark Jindrak defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

TNA iMPACT!: February 8, 2007

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Abyss defeated Chase Stevens

- Austin Starr, Chris Sabin & James Storm defeated Jerry Lynn, Rhino & Senshi in a Six Man Tag Team Match

- Kurt Angle & Samoa Joe defeated AJ Styles & Christian Cage

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 8, 2008

at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

- Shelton Benjamin defeated Kane by Count Out

- Chuck Palumbo defeated Jamie Noble (w/ Michelle McCool)

- Festus & Jesse defeated Deuce & Domino (w/ Cherry)

WATCH: "Santa" Festus vs. "Santa" Deuce: SmackDown, Dec. 21, 2007

- Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeated Jimmy Wang Yang & Shannon Moore

- Batista, Finlay & The Undertaker (w/ Hornswoggle) vs. Big Daddy V, Montel Vontavious Porter & The Great Khali (w/ Matt Striker & Ranjin Singh) ended in a no contest

WATCH: Batista' vs. Finlay on SmackDown 2010

TNA Against All Odds: February 8, 2009

at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Alex Shelley (c) defeated Eric Young to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

- Scott Steiner defeated Petey Williams

- Brutus Magnus defeated Chris Sabin

- Awesome Kong (w/ Raisha Saeed, Rhaka Khan & Sojournor Bolt) (c) defeated ODB to retain the TNA Women's Knockout Championship

- Booker T (c) (w/ Sharmell) defeated Shane Sewell to retain the TNA Legends Championship

- Abyss defeated Matt Morgan

- Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) (c) (w/ Jacqueline) defeated Lethal Consequences (Consequences Creed & Jay Lethal) to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championships

- Sting (c) defeated Brother Devon, Brother Ray and Kurt Angle to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in a four way match

WWE Monday Night RAW: February 8, 2010

at the CajunDome in Lafayette, Louisiana

- Sheamus defeated Christian (WATCH HERE)

- The Miz & The Big Show defeated D-Generation X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels) (c) and CM Punk & Luke Gallows in a Triple threat Elimination match to win the Unified Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Gail Kim defeated Jillian Hall (WATCH HERE)

- Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton (WATCH HERE)

- Ted DiBiase vs. John Cena ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

- Dark match: John Cena defeated Sheamus (c) by DQ to retain the WWE Championship

Ring of Honor Wrestling: February 8, 2010

at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling

- Kevin Steen & Steve Corino defeated Alex Payne & Bobby Dempsey

- The Dark City Fight Club (Jon Davis & Kory Chavis) defeated The Bravado Brothers (Harlem Bravado & Lance Bravado)

- The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defeated The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) in a ROH World Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Match

TNA Xplosion: February 8, 2011

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Suicide defeated Brian Kendrick

WWE NXT: February 8, 2011

at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Derrick Bateman (w/ Daniel Bryan) defeated Byron Saxton (w/ Dolph Ziggler)

Brodus Clay (w/ Ricardo Rodriguez) defeated Johnny Curtis (w/ R-Truth)

TNA Xplosion: February 8, 2012

in Manchester, England at the MEN Arena

- Bobby Roode (c) defeated Samoa Joe to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

WWE NXT: February 8, 2012

at the Bank Of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

- Heath Slater defeated Derrick Bateman

- Percy Watson defeated Darren Young

- Tyson Kidd defeated Trent Barreta

- Maxine defeated Kaitlyn

- MCM (Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks) defeated The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso)

WWE Superstars: February 8, 2013

at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Zack Ryder defeated Heath Slater (w/ Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal) (WATCH HERE)

Damien Sandow defeated Justin Gabriel (WATCH HERE)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 8, 2013

at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

WATCH: Antonio Cesaro' and The Miz fight in a fierce backstage brawl: SmackDown, Feb. 8, 2013

- Dark Match: Bo Dallas defeated Corey Graves

WATCH: Backstage Segment with Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane)

- Cody Rhodes defeated Kofi Kingston (WATCH HERE)

- The Great Khali (w/ Hornswoggle & Natalya) defeated Titus O'Neil (WATCH HERE)

- The Big Show defeated Kane (WATCH HERE)

- Jack Swagger defeated Justin Gabriel (WATCH HERE)

- Tensai defeated Drew McIntyre (w/ Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal) by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Antonio Cesaro defeated Sin Cara (WATCH HERE)

- Mark Henry defeated Randy Orton (WATCH HERE)

Ring of Honor Wrestling: February 8, 2014

at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- The Decade (BJ Whitmer & Jimmy Jacobs) defeated Adrenaline RUSH (ACH & Tadarius Thomas)

- Hanson defeated Raymond Rowe in a Top Prospect Tournament 2014 Final Match

- Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Jay Lethal and Matt Taven in a Three Way Match to retain the ROH World Television Championship

Women Superstars Uncensored: February 8, 2014

in Voorhees, NJ

- Midwest Militia vs. C.U.N.T.S.

- C.U.N.T.S. vs. Neveah & Christina Von Eerie

- Jenny Rose vs. Hania "The Howling Huntress"

- Lufisto vs. Athena

- Marti Belle vs. Ezavel Suena

- Uncensored Rules Match: Mickie Knuckles vs. Jewells Mallone

- Shanna & Chris Dickinson vs. Candice LeRae & Joey Ryan (WATCH HERE)

- Jessicka Havok vs. Alpha Female

CHIKARA's National Pro Wrestling Day: February 8, 2015

at the Greater Norristown PAL Gymnasium in Norristown, Pennsylvania

- Juan Francisco de Coronado defeated Fire Ant

- The Osirian Portal (Amasis & Ophidian) defeated The Bloc Party (Prakash Sabar & The Proletariat Boar Of Moldova)

- Max Smashmaster defeated Shynron

- Ashley Remington defeated Drew Gulak

- Old Fashioned (Jervis Cottonbelly & Marion Fontaine) defeated Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.)

- Blaster McMassive vs. Mark Angelosetti - No Contest

- Princess Kimberlee defeated Jenny Rose

- N R G (Hype Rockwell & Race Jaxon) defeated Flying Francis (Branden O'Connor & Matt Novak) (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- The Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield & Mark Angelosetti), Old Fashioned (Jervis Cottonbelly & Marion Fontaine), Princess Kimberlee, The Colony (Fire Ant & Worker Ant), The Osirian Portal (Amasis & Ophidian), Argus & Shane Storm defeated The Wrecking Crew (The Devastation Corporation (Blaster McMassive & Max Smashmaster) & Oleg The Usurper), Juan Francisco de Coronado, Missile Assault Ant, The Bloc Party (Mr. Azerbaijan, Prakash Sabar & The Proletariat Boar Of Moldova), Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.) & Shayne Hawke

Futureshock Wrestling Slam: February 8, 2015

at the The Rylands Club in Warrington, Cheshire, England

- Jack Gallagher defeated Mark Massa

- Don Meacho defeated Danny Hope

- Dave Rayne & The Nordic Warrior defeated Cyanide & Damon Leigh

- James Drake defeated Axl Rage and John McGregor in a FSW Adrenaline Title Tournament Three Way Match

- Sexy Kev defeated Henry T. Grodd

- Nikki Storm defeated Lana Austin

- Xander Cooper (c) defeated Sam Bailey to retain the Futureshock Wrestling Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW: February 8, 2016

at KeyArena in Seattle, Washington

WATCH: Daniel Bryan' Career Tribute

WATCH: Goldust (dressed as Jimi Hendrix) & R-Truth' segment outside the arena: Raw, February 8, 2016

WATCH: In-Ring - Chris Jericho transforms "Miz TV" into "The Highlight Reel": Raw, February 8, 2016

- Dolph Ziggler defeated Kevin Owens (WATCH HERE)

- Charlotte (w/ Ric Flair) defeated Alicia Fox by submission (WATCH HERE)

- Bray Wyatt (w/ Braun Stowman, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) defeated Ryback (WATCH HERE)

- Adam Rose (w/ Heath Slater, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) defeated Titus O'Neil (WATCH HERE)

- The League of Nations (Alberto Del Rio & Rusev) (w/ King Barrett) defeated Lucha Dragons (Sin Cara & Kalisto) (WATCH HERE)

- Tamina (w/ Naomi) defeated Becky Lynch (WATCH HERE)

- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) and The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) defeated The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & Mark Henry in a Four on Four Tag Team Table match

WATCH: Daniel Bryan' and Brie Bella' reflect on an emotional night on Raw: Raw Fallout, February 8, 2016

WATCH: Adam Rose, Heath Slater, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel' backstage segment: Raw Fallout, February 8, 2016

CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla: February 8, 2016

in Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Puebla, Mexico

- Paris & Zaeta Roja defeated Guerrero Espacial & Sauron [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

- Akuma & Espanto Jr. defeated Arkalis & Meyer

- Black Tiger, Pegasso & Starman defeated Fuerza Chicana, Metalico & Police Man

- Los Hijos del Infierno (Ephesto, Luciferno & Mephisto) defeated Angel de Oro, Titan & Triton

- Negro Casas (w/ Zacarias) defeated Volador Jr. in a Lightning Match

- Damian El Terrible, Rey Bucanero & Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis, Mascara Dorada & Mistico [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

