Birthdays:
- Big Show (born February 8, 1972) turns 45
~ WATCH: The Giant (Big Show) vs. Ric Flair' for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship - WCW Nitro: April 29, 1996
~ WATCH: Full Match - Giant (Big Show) vs. Hulk Hogan' (Sumo Monster Truck Match) - WCW Halloween Havoc: October 29, 1995
~ WATCH: During Steve Austin' vs. Vince McMahon' on WWF St. Valentine's Day Massacre 1999 , Big Show made his WWF Debut
~ WATCH: Big Show vs. Steve Austin' in his WWF In-Ring Debut on RAW: March 22, 1999
~ WATCH: During a match between Eddie Guerrero' vs. Kurt Angle, Big Show returns to SmackDown: September 9, 2004
~ WATCH: Brock Lesnar' vs. Big Show ened when Lesnar did a superplex on Show and they broke the SmackDown ring
~ WATCH: John Cena' vs. Big Show - WWE' Championship, No. 1 Contender's Match: Raw, July 30, 2012
~ WATCH: Full Match - Sensational Sherri (c) vs. Rockin Robin (WWF Women's Championship Match) - WWF Madison Square Garden: December 26, 1987
~ WATCH: Full Match - The Fabulous Moolah, Rockin' Robin, Velvet McIntyre & The Jumping Bomb Angels (Itsuki Yamazaki and Noriyo Tateno) vs. Sensational Sherri, The Glamour Girls (Leilani Kai and Judy Martin) w/Jimmy Hart, Donna Christanello & Dawn Marie' Johnston (5-on-5 Tag Team Elimination Match) WWF Survivor Series: November 26, 1987
~ WATCH: Full Segment - Sister Sherri (Sherri Martel) & Colonel Parker Wedding - WCW Clash of the Champions: January 23, 1996
~ WATCH: Macho Man Randy Savage' interviews "Sensational" Sherri Martel on WWF RAW 1993
AWA: February 8, 1960
in Bismarck, North Dakota
- Annette Palmer defeated Mars Monroe
- Aldo Bogni defeated Joe Scarpello
- Bob Geigel defeated Nick Roberts
WCWA Southwest Sports Wrestling: February 8, 1961
at the Dallas Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas
- Dan Manoukian (c) defeated Mario Milano to retain the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship
- Alex Perez vs. Tosh Togo ended in a Draw
- Bull Curry vs. Jet Monroe ended in a Double DQ
- Dory Dixon defeated Bad Boy Hines
- Pepper Gomez defeated Sputnik Monroe in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
NWA Chicago: February 8, 1963
in the Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois
- Billy Goelz defeated Pete Kovac
- El Gaucho & Kurt von Stroheim defeated The Bavarian Boys (Harry Wenzel & Rudi Jacobs) in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- George Stafanodious defeated Red Kelly
- Buddy Austin defeated Gary Hart
- Moose Cholak defeated Johnny Kace in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Buddy Rogers & Johnny Barend vs. Bobo Brazil & Dory Dixon ended in a Draw
WATCH: Bobo Brazil WWF Tribute
NWA Western States: February 8, 1970
in the Civic Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Alex Perez vs. Bull Ramos
- Jessica Rogers vs. Marie Laverne
- Gorgeous George Jr. vs. Mr. Wrestling
- Terry Funk vs. The Beast
- Dusty Rhodes vs. Ricky Romero
WATCH: Full Match - Ernie Ladd' vs. Dusty Rhodes (Florida Heavyweight Championship Match) - Championship Wrestling From Florida: July 15, 1977
WWWF in Madison Square Garden: February 8, 1971
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Vincente Pometti defeated Lee Wong
- Jack Evans defeated Gene DuBois
- Little Brutus & Sky Low Low defeated Frenchy Lamont & Little Joey
- Blackjack Mulligan defeated Tony Marino
- Beppo vs. Gorilla Monsoon ended in a Double Count Out
- Manuel Soto vs. The Wolfman ended in a Time Limit Draw
- Bruno Sammartino (w/ Arnold Skaaland) defeated Geeto
- Pedro Morales defeated Ivan Koloff (c) to win the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship
WWF Championship Wrestling: February 8, 1986
at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York
- Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik (w/ Freddie Blassie) defeated Corporal Kirchner & George Steele (w/ Captain Lou Albano) by DQ
- Hillbilly Jim & Uncle Elmer defeated Bob Bradley & Terry Gibbs
- Big John Studd & King Kong Bundy (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Darryl Bowlin & Ivan MacDonald
- Tito Santana (c) defeated Mr. X to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) (w/ Captain Lou Albano) defeated AJ Petruzzi & The Gladiator
- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated Paul Dose
WATCH: Tito Santana vs. Randy Savage - Puerto Rico: October 19, 1985
WWE Wrestling Challenge: February 8, 1987
at the Lee Civic Center in Fort Myers, Florida
- Koko B. Ware defeated Jimmy Jack Funk
- Jake Roberts defeated David Gold
- Demolition (Ax & Smash) (w/ Johnny V) defeated Don Driggers & SD Jones
- Adrian Adonis (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Mario Mancini
- The Can-Am Connection (Rick Martel & Tom Zenk) defeated Iron Mike Sharpe & Steve Lombardi
WATCH: Can-Am Connection vs. Demolition in WWF
Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 8, 1992
at the Greeneville Memorial Auditorium in Greeneville, South Carolina
- Bob Holly defeated Tim Frye
- Paul Orndorff defeated Rip Rogers
- Scott Armstrong defeated Dutch Mantell by DQ
- The Fantastics (Bobby Fulton & Jackie Fulton) defeated Ivan Koloff & Vladimir Koloff
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 8, 1992
at the Oceanfront Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Bob Avery & Ray Hammer
- Virgil defeated Kato
- Jake Roberts defeated DD Russell
- Jim Duggan & Sgt. Slaughter defeated Bill Badd & Jim James
- Papa Shango defeated Dale Wolfe
WATCH: "Macho Man" Randy Savage vs. Papa Shango - WWF Prime Time Wreslting: October 19, 1992
- The Mountie defeated Mike Casey
Saturday Night's Main Event XXX: February 8, 1992
at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum in Lubbock, Texas
- Roddy Piper (c) defeated The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart) to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice (w/ Brutus Beefcake) defeated Ric Flair and The Undertaker (w/ Mr. Perfect and Paul Bearer) by disqualification (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Sgt. Slaughter and Jim Duggan defeated The Beverly Brothers (Blake Beverly and Beau Beverly) (w/ The Genius)
- Randy Savage defeated Jake Roberts
ECW Hardcore TV: February 8, 1994
in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 911 defeated Mikey Whipwreck
- Chad Austin defeated Johnny Hot Body
- Pat Tanaka defeated Keith Scherer
- Jimmy Snuka defeated Tommy Dreamer
WCW Saturday Night: February 8, 1997
at the Oman Arena in Jackson, Tennessee
- Villano IV defeated Pat Tanaka
- Ultimo Dragon defeated The Cheetah Kid
- Jeff Jarrett defeated Hugh Morrus
- The Faces Of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Jerry Flynn & Mark Starr
- Ron Powers defeated Bunkhouse Buck (w/ Col. Robert Parker)
- Maxx Muscle defeated Mr. JL
- Konnan defeated Billy Pearl
- Road Block defeated Buddy Lee Parker
- Alex Wright defeated Devon Storm
- Eddie Guerrero (c) vs. Dean Malenko ended in a Time Limit Draw in a WCW United States Heavyweight Championship Match
WATCH: Eddie Guerrero vs. Dean Malenko - WCW Saturday Night, October 7, 1995
WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: February 8, 1997
at the Penn Station in New York City, New York
WATCH: Bret Hart' vs. Mankind - WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 25, 1997
- Dark match: The Head Bangers (Mosh & Thrasher) defeated Alex Porteau & Nick Barberry
- The Nation Of Domination (Crush & Faarooq) (w/ Clarence Mason & D-Lo Brown) defeated The Godwinns (Henry O. Godwinn & Phineas I. Godwinn)
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley (c) defeated The Undertaker by DQ to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- Aldo Montoya vs. Savio Vega ended in a No Contest
WATCH: Los Boricuas WWF Entrance Theme Song
- The Nation Of Domination (Crush, Faarooq & Savio Vega) (w/ Clarence Mason & D-Lo Brown) defeated Aldo Montoya & The Godwinns (Henry O. Godwinn & Phineas I. Godwinn)
WWF Monday Night RAW: March 8, 1999
at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- D-Lo Brown defeated Owen Hart in a Steel City Streetfight
- Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg defeated Al Snow & Hardcore Holly
WATCH: New Age Outlaws WWF Entrance Theme Song
- Ken Shamrock defeated Goldust (w/ The Blue Meanie & Ryan Shamrock)
- Test (w/ Chyna & Shane McMahon) defeated X-Pac (w/ Triple H)
- The Godfather (w/ Hos) vs. Steve Blackman ended in a no contest
WATCH: The Godfather WWF Entance Theme Song
- Tori (w/ Sable) defeated Luna by DQ
- Mankind defeated Steve Austin by count-out (with Paul Wight as Special guest referee)
WCW Monday Nitro: February 8, 1999
in the Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo, New York
- Rey Mysterio Jr. (w/ Konnan) defeated Blitzkrieg
- Booker T defeated Fit Finlay
WATCH: Full Match - Booker T (c) vs. Curt Hennig' (WCW Television Championship Match) - WCW Thunder: April 29, 1999
- Barry Windham & Curt Hennig defeated Brian Adams & Horace in a WCW World Tag Team Title Tournament Final Winners' Bracket Match
- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Kenny Kaos
- Vincent defeated The Cat (w/ Sonny Onoo)
- Roddy Piper defeated Bret Hart (c) to win the WCW United States Championship
- Ric Flair & Steve McMichael vs. The Outsiders (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) ended in a No Contest
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 8, 2001
at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina
- Chris Benoit & Perry Saturn (w / Terri Runnels) defeated The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) (w / Lita)
- Rikishi (w / Haku) defeated Al Snow
- Christian & Edge defeated The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (c) by DQ in a WWF World Tag Team Title Match
- Hardcore Holly defeated Raven (c) in a WWF Hardcore Title Match
- The Right To Censor (Bull Buchanan, Ivory, Steven Richards & The Good Father) defeated Jacqueline, The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) & The Kat in a Eight Man Tag Team Match
- Triple H (w / Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) defeated Chris Jericho in a Non Title Match
- The Rock defeated The Big Show in a #1 Contender Match for the WWF Championship
WATCH: The Rock cuts a Promo on Chris Jericho and Kurt Angle' - WWF SmackDown: January 24, 2002
ROH One Year Anniversary Show: February 8, 2003
at the Elks Lodge in Queens, New York
- EZ Money defeated Chad Collyer, Colt Cabana and Michael Shane in a Four Corner Survival match
- The Texas Wrestling Academy (Don Juan, Fast Eddie & Hotstuff Hernandez) defeated the Carnage Crew (HC Loc, Tony DeVito & Masada) by disqualification
- Jay Briscoe defeated Mark Briscoe (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Steve Corino (w/The Group) defeated Homicide
- The Ring Crew Express (Dunn & Marcos) vs. The Outcast Killaz (Diablo Santiago & Oman Tortuga) ended in a no contest
- CM Punk defeated CW Anderson
- Bryan Danielson defeated Samoa Joe
- Paul London defeated AJ Styles and Low Ki to win the Number One Contender's Trophy
- Xavier (w/ Allison Danger) defeated Paul London to retain the ROH Championship
- Da Hit Squad (Mafia & Monsta Mack), Divine Storm (Chris Divine & Quiet Storm), The SAT (Jose & Joel Maximo) & Mikey Whipwreck defeated Special K (Izzy, Dixie, Hydro, Deranged, Angel Dust, Jody Fleisch, Slim J, Brian XL, Yeyo & Slugger) in a Tag Team Scramble match
TNA Xplosion: February 8, 2003
in Nashville, Tennessee at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds
- Jimmy Rave defeated Matt Sydal
- David Young & Tony Mamaluke defeated Lex Lovett & Rod Steel
- America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) defeated Jason Rumble & Rocky Reynolds
- Kid Kash defeated Shark Boy
WWE Velocity: February 8, 2003
at the First Union Center in Philadelphia
- Nunzio defeated Sho Funaki
- John Cena defeated Bryan Danielson
WATCH: Daniel Bryan vs. Jamie Noble' - Velocity, Jan. 12, 2003
- Bill Demott defeated Phil Brown
WATCH: Bill Demott vs. Funaki' on SmackDown
- Edge defeated A-Train
WATCH: Edge Entrance Theme Song
WWE Heat: February 8, 2004
at the Bryce Jordan Center in Penn State University, Pennsylvania
- Rob Van Dam defeated Jon Heidenreich
- Rosey & The Hurricane defeated Bobby Rude & Pat Cusick
- Steven Richards & Victoria vs. Molly Holly & Test ended in a No Contest
- Garrison Cade & Mark Jindrak defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
TNA iMPACT!: February 8, 2007
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Abyss defeated Chase Stevens
- Austin Starr, Chris Sabin & James Storm defeated Jerry Lynn, Rhino & Senshi in a Six Man Tag Team Match
- Kurt Angle & Samoa Joe defeated AJ Styles & Christian Cage
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 8, 2008
at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Shelton Benjamin defeated Kane by Count Out
- Chuck Palumbo defeated Jamie Noble (w/ Michelle McCool)
- Festus & Jesse defeated Deuce & Domino (w/ Cherry)
WATCH: "Santa" Festus vs. "Santa" Deuce: SmackDown, Dec. 21, 2007
- Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeated Jimmy Wang Yang & Shannon Moore
- Batista, Finlay & The Undertaker (w/ Hornswoggle) vs. Big Daddy V, Montel Vontavious Porter & The Great Khali (w/ Matt Striker & Ranjin Singh) ended in a no contest
WATCH: Batista' vs. Finlay on SmackDown 2010
TNA Against All Odds: February 8, 2009
at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Alex Shelley (c) defeated Eric Young to retain the TNA X-Division Championship
- Scott Steiner defeated Petey Williams
- Brutus Magnus defeated Chris Sabin
- Awesome Kong (w/ Raisha Saeed, Rhaka Khan & Sojournor Bolt) (c) defeated ODB to retain the TNA Women's Knockout Championship
- Booker T (c) (w/ Sharmell) defeated Shane Sewell to retain the TNA Legends Championship
- Abyss defeated Matt Morgan
- Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) (c) (w/ Jacqueline) defeated Lethal Consequences (Consequences Creed & Jay Lethal) to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championships
- Sting (c) defeated Brother Devon, Brother Ray and Kurt Angle to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in a four way match
WWE Monday Night RAW: February 8, 2010
at the CajunDome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- Sheamus defeated Christian (WATCH HERE)
- The Miz & The Big Show defeated D-Generation X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels) (c) and CM Punk & Luke Gallows in a Triple threat Elimination match to win the Unified Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Gail Kim defeated Jillian Hall (WATCH HERE)
- Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton (WATCH HERE)
- Ted DiBiase vs. John Cena ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)
- Dark match: John Cena defeated Sheamus (c) by DQ to retain the WWE Championship
Ring of Honor Wrestling: February 8, 2010
at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling
- Kevin Steen & Steve Corino defeated Alex Payne & Bobby Dempsey
- The Dark City Fight Club (Jon Davis & Kory Chavis) defeated The Bravado Brothers (Harlem Bravado & Lance Bravado)
- The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defeated The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) in a ROH World Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Match
TNA Xplosion: February 8, 2011
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Suicide defeated Brian Kendrick
WWE NXT: February 8, 2011
at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Derrick Bateman (w/ Daniel Bryan) defeated Byron Saxton (w/ Dolph Ziggler)
Brodus Clay (w/ Ricardo Rodriguez) defeated Johnny Curtis (w/ R-Truth)
TNA Xplosion: February 8, 2012
in Manchester, England at the MEN Arena
- Bobby Roode (c) defeated Samoa Joe to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship
WWE NXT: February 8, 2012
at the Bank Of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Heath Slater defeated Derrick Bateman
- Percy Watson defeated Darren Young
- Tyson Kidd defeated Trent Barreta
- Maxine defeated Kaitlyn
- MCM (Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks) defeated The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso)
WWE Superstars: February 8, 2013
at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Zack Ryder defeated Heath Slater (w/ Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal) (WATCH HERE)
Damien Sandow defeated Justin Gabriel (WATCH HERE)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 8, 2013
at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
WATCH: Antonio Cesaro' and The Miz fight in a fierce backstage brawl: SmackDown, Feb. 8, 2013
- Dark Match: Bo Dallas defeated Corey Graves
WATCH: Backstage Segment with Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane)
- Cody Rhodes defeated Kofi Kingston (WATCH HERE)
- The Great Khali (w/ Hornswoggle & Natalya) defeated Titus O'Neil (WATCH HERE)
- The Big Show defeated Kane (WATCH HERE)
- Jack Swagger defeated Justin Gabriel (WATCH HERE)
- Tensai defeated Drew McIntyre (w/ Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal) by DQ (WATCH HERE)
- Antonio Cesaro defeated Sin Cara (WATCH HERE)
- Mark Henry defeated Randy Orton (WATCH HERE)
Ring of Honor Wrestling: February 8, 2014
at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- The Decade (BJ Whitmer & Jimmy Jacobs) defeated Adrenaline RUSH (ACH & Tadarius Thomas)
- Hanson defeated Raymond Rowe in a Top Prospect Tournament 2014 Final Match
- Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Jay Lethal and Matt Taven in a Three Way Match to retain the ROH World Television Championship
Women Superstars Uncensored: February 8, 2014
in Voorhees, NJ
- Midwest Militia vs. C.U.N.T.S.
- C.U.N.T.S. vs. Neveah & Christina Von Eerie
- Jenny Rose vs. Hania "The Howling Huntress"
- Lufisto vs. Athena
- Marti Belle vs. Ezavel Suena
- Uncensored Rules Match: Mickie Knuckles vs. Jewells Mallone
- Shanna & Chris Dickinson vs. Candice LeRae & Joey Ryan (WATCH HERE)
- Jessicka Havok vs. Alpha Female
CHIKARA's National Pro Wrestling Day: February 8, 2015
at the Greater Norristown PAL Gymnasium in Norristown, Pennsylvania
- Juan Francisco de Coronado defeated Fire Ant
- The Osirian Portal (Amasis & Ophidian) defeated The Bloc Party (Prakash Sabar & The Proletariat Boar Of Moldova)
- Max Smashmaster defeated Shynron
- Ashley Remington defeated Drew Gulak
- Old Fashioned (Jervis Cottonbelly & Marion Fontaine) defeated Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.)
- Blaster McMassive vs. Mark Angelosetti - No Contest
- Princess Kimberlee defeated Jenny Rose
- N R G (Hype Rockwell & Race Jaxon) defeated Flying Francis (Branden O'Connor & Matt Novak) (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- The Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield & Mark Angelosetti), Old Fashioned (Jervis Cottonbelly & Marion Fontaine), Princess Kimberlee, The Colony (Fire Ant & Worker Ant), The Osirian Portal (Amasis & Ophidian), Argus & Shane Storm defeated The Wrecking Crew (The Devastation Corporation (Blaster McMassive & Max Smashmaster) & Oleg The Usurper), Juan Francisco de Coronado, Missile Assault Ant, The Bloc Party (Mr. Azerbaijan, Prakash Sabar & The Proletariat Boar Of Moldova), Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.) & Shayne Hawke
Futureshock Wrestling Slam: February 8, 2015
at the The Rylands Club in Warrington, Cheshire, England
- Jack Gallagher defeated Mark Massa
- Don Meacho defeated Danny Hope
- Dave Rayne & The Nordic Warrior defeated Cyanide & Damon Leigh
- James Drake defeated Axl Rage and John McGregor in a FSW Adrenaline Title Tournament Three Way Match
- Sexy Kev defeated Henry T. Grodd
- Nikki Storm defeated Lana Austin
- Xander Cooper (c) defeated Sam Bailey to retain the Futureshock Wrestling Championship
WWE Monday Night RAW: February 8, 2016
at KeyArena in Seattle, Washington
WATCH: Daniel Bryan' Career Tribute
WATCH: Goldust (dressed as Jimi Hendrix) & R-Truth' segment outside the arena: Raw, February 8, 2016
WATCH: In-Ring - Chris Jericho transforms "Miz TV" into "The Highlight Reel": Raw, February 8, 2016
- Dolph Ziggler defeated Kevin Owens (WATCH HERE)
- Charlotte (w/ Ric Flair) defeated Alicia Fox by submission (WATCH HERE)
- Bray Wyatt (w/ Braun Stowman, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) defeated Ryback (WATCH HERE)
- Adam Rose (w/ Heath Slater, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) defeated Titus O'Neil (WATCH HERE)
- The League of Nations (Alberto Del Rio & Rusev) (w/ King Barrett) defeated Lucha Dragons (Sin Cara & Kalisto) (WATCH HERE)
- Tamina (w/ Naomi) defeated Becky Lynch (WATCH HERE)
- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) and The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) defeated The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & Mark Henry in a Four on Four Tag Team Table match
WATCH: Daniel Bryan' and Brie Bella' reflect on an emotional night on Raw: Raw Fallout, February 8, 2016
WATCH: Adam Rose, Heath Slater, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel' backstage segment: Raw Fallout, February 8, 2016
CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla: February 8, 2016
in Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Puebla, Mexico
- Paris & Zaeta Roja defeated Guerrero Espacial & Sauron [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
- Akuma & Espanto Jr. defeated Arkalis & Meyer
- Black Tiger, Pegasso & Starman defeated Fuerza Chicana, Metalico & Police Man
- Los Hijos del Infierno (Ephesto, Luciferno & Mephisto) defeated Angel de Oro, Titan & Triton
- Negro Casas (w/ Zacarias) defeated Volador Jr. in a Lightning Match
- Damian El Terrible, Rey Bucanero & Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis, Mascara Dorada & Mistico [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
