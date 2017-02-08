Source: NBC 5

Former WWE RAW commentator and General Manager Mike Adamle recently revealed that he has dementia. Adamle, who played in the NFL for six years, has been working as a sports anchor for NBC 5 in Chicago, Illinois, however has not appeared on the broadcast since last March.

"I've been on short-term disability and then long-term disability," Adamle told NBC 5. "I've had seizures and epilepsy for the last 19 years.

"[My doctor said] we see some things that are concurrent with CTE [Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy]. I'm going, 'What? How can you say that? I thought it was supposed to happen after you pass away.'"

Adamle said that he has mood swings, depression, memory lapses and anxiety. While doctors believe that he could have CTE, they would not be able to know for sure until after he passes away.

"Here's what happens. You [reporter Peggy Kusinski] come over and you can do an interview with me and you'll leave and I'll say, 'Oh God who is that?'" Adamle told Kusinski. "Watching a movie last night -- this happened last night -- five seconds into it, I'll say 'What are we watching?'"

Adamle noted that he can't remember the number of concussions that he's had during his football career. Despite his current condition, Adamle said that he would still play football if he could do it all over again.

"I would do it again," he said. "I would tell you what, though, I would work harder in the offseason to find out about things that protect you when you play."

James Keller contributed to this article.