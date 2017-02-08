TNA today issued the following:
As announced earlier today in Tokyo, Japan, IMPACT Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have come to terms on a working relationship. This is an exciting time for both companies with a more formal announcement coming soon.
In a Press Conference held earlier today, NOAH President Masayuki Uchida made the official announcement.
We look forward to making a formal announcement soon in Tokyo and seeing IMPACT Stars compete at NOAH's Yokohama event on March 12. We are thrilled to build this relationship even further with more details to come.
Stay close to impactWrestling.Com and all of our social media channels for more on this exciting partnership.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.