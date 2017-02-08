Alberto Del Rio and Paige joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas yesterday, which can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM App. Del Rio was asked about the Lucha style and why WWE hasn't integrated it more in their product.

"That's a reason I left the company," Del Rio said. "I wasn't happy. Thank God, I saved my money, I invested my money and I got to the point where I don't need them. They don't need me, I don't need them.

"To be honest, I think they need me more than I need them. That's the reason they didn't want me to leave, because they don't have anyone to represent the Latin culture, the Latin market in the company."

Del Rio noted that he would dread going to work during his last months with the company.

"I'm in the stage of my life where I'm in the pursuit of happiness, I just want to be happy," Del Rio said. "I was getting up every single morning to fly out from San Antonio to wherever we were having the show, and I was just like a little kid on the side of the bed thinking, 'oh my God, I have to go to that place again?' I was miserable so I talked to my dad, who said, 'listen. If you have the power to change the situation and you don't do it, then I'm not being too smart with you.' After that conversation with my dad, I called [WWE] and said, 'I'm done.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

