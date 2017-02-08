- As noted, Alberto Del Rio and Paige joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas yesterday, which can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM App. During the interview, Del Rio mentioned Paige's neck surgery that she had three months ago and said that she's undergoing physical therapy.

"I'm 100% sure that she'll be the most successful female wrestler of all time," Del Rio said. "She just needs to get well and she'll be back in the ring around April or May, I don't know, when the doctor's have their final decision."

- As noted, WWE officials Canyon Ceman and Ryan Katz recently visited a Singapore Pro Wrestlingshow as they proceed with plans to crown their first WWE Asia Champion. The promotion posted the video below from the show on Facebook featuring comments from Ceman, who said that "WWE appreciates the passion of the audience and its athletes, and it's good to see it here in Singapore." He also had this advice for prospects:

"Devote yourself entirely to this craft of sports entertainment," Ceman said. "Live a clean and professional life. [Have a] strong physique, strong athleticism, strong articulation. If you're great, we will find you."

