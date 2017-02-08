Source: Sky Sports

Jerry Lawler recently spoke with Sky Sports on his upcoming tour and pro wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

"I would just tell them to be themselves. That's the most important thing - don't go out there and put on some persona. That's what worked for me. Everyone thinks all the stuff I did was Jerry Lawler just trying to be The King but it really wasn't, it was me being me. I have always looked at commentary as if I were at home talking with my next-door neighbour, that's how I operated with all my partners, just chatting about what I saw while trying to be a bit humorous. It's not brain surgery, it's not life or death, it's entertainment, so make it fun to watch."

Favorite match he called:

"I'm sure I'll get tough questions like that on my tour! I can't tell you how many thousands of matches I have called over the years. I did, though, really enjoy The Attitude Era and all of the things with Steve Austin and Mr McMahon - there were so many magic and crazy moments with Austin driving trucks, monster trucks, and Zambonis into the arena and spraying Mr McMahon down with beer. My favourite match to call was probably The Rock versus Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 in Toronto, but I also called the hair versus hair Battle of the Billionaires match Mr McMahon had with the new President of the United States. That was something I will never forget!"

Who he would build a new company around:

"It would probably have to be Randy Orton and John Cena. Even with all the up-and-coming stars, those guys would have to be top of the list. I'm kind of old school - I like all the new talent but longevity in the business and who has the staying power means a lot to me. It's going be hard for someone to stay around as long as Orton and Cena and still have the appeal and pulling power that those two guys have."

Jerry Lawler also discussed the Super Bowl, his Batmobile, and inventing a new match. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.