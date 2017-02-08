- Above is the full match between AJ Styles and Chris Jericho at last year's Fastlane PPV.

- Radio personality and WWE mega-fan, Sam Roberts, will be returning this Sunday to co-host the Elimination Chamber Kickoff. He first joined Renee Young and Booker T back in December for Roadblock: End of the Line. He recently tweeted this out:

So excited to let you know I'll be back on the Kickoff Show Panel this Sunday for #WWEChamber. See you soon @reneeyoungwwe & @bookertfivex! pic.twitter.com/CmvubSb9u5 — Sam Roberts (@notsam) February 8, 2017

- WWE Shop's latest sale is an extra 40% off clearance items by using the code SALE40 and by clicking here. The sale will run until February 10, 2:59am EST.

