- Above is Nikki Bella's latest video, featuring her impersonating Natalya and spoofing her love of cats.

- WWE added shows in Glasgow and Cardiff to their upcoming UK tour in May. Below is the current schedule (h/t Sky Sports):

Thursday, May 4: Glasgow (SSE Hydro, 7.30pm)

Friday, May 5: Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena, 7.30pm)

Friday, May 5: Dublin (3Arena, 7.30pm)

Saturday, May 6: Belfast (SSE Arena, 7.30pm)

Sunday, May 7: Liverpool (Echo Arena, 5pm)

Monday, May 8: London (Monday Night Raw at The O2, 7pm)

Monday, May 8: Bournemouth (International Centre, 7.30pm)

Tuesday, May 9: London (Smackdown at The O2, 7pm)

Wednesday, May 10: Birmingham (Genting Arena, 7.30pm)

Thursday, May 11: Sheffield (Sheffield Centre, 7.30pm)

Friday, May 12: Newcastle (Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, 7.30pm)

