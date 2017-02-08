Source: Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section interviewed TNA World Champion Bobby Lashley. Below are some highlights:

"I'm really happy where I am. I've never been a politics guy in wrestling, I'm just someone who came out and worked. I'm a product of amateur wrestling, and there is no one there to help you with matches or win matches—you have to do it yourself. I love wrestling, and of course WWE is the main stage, but I'm happy to be with TNA. If the right scenario ever came up to return, then it's a possibility, but I am extremely happy where I am right now."

If President Donald Trump is racist:

"I worked with him at WrestleMania, so when the media starts throwing all these accusations at him, I can tell you he was not racist. He made that WrestleMania so successful because he was great in his role as 'The Donald.' He had WWE on a big billboard in Times Square, he put us in different media outlets that we otherwise wouldn't have been in, and he helped make that the largest WrestleMania in history. We need a leader who can make change, and he is the man."

Wanting to fight Brock Lesnar:

"I want that fight with Brock Lesnar. I don't care if it's the ring, the cage, or in a street fight. Brock is at one of the highest points in the business, so high that they're trying to bring him down to make other stars. Brock brings legitimacy to the business, and he has Paul Heyman with him to do everything else he can't do. I'm completely up for that fight."

Lashley also discussed Kurt Angle being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and wanting to attend the ceremony, facing Josh Barnett on Impact Wrestling this Thursday, main eventing WrestleMania and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.