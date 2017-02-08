- On last night's Talking Smack, Daniel Bryan discussed teaming with Viktor of the Ascension on the indies, with the first time being in 2005. He noted that the name of their tag team was "Double Meat."

"He's [Viktor] someone that has worked very, very hard," Bryan noted. "I have always seen a lot of potential in The Ascension... In their first couple of months in WWE, I was like 'Wow, these guys are going to go far!' They've kind of sputtered since then, but [on last night's SmackDown] we saw how good The Ascension can be."

- Seattle PI has a photo gallery here from last night's SmackDown Live in the city.

