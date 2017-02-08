Source: Gorilla Position

Daniel Bryan spoke with Gorilla Position about a couple topics regarding his future. Here are some of the highlights:

"So, if you were to ask the WWE, the answer would be 'no.'"

The Miz feud getting physical:

"As far as I know, no. You know the one thing about this, in any form of entertainment or fighting, or sport, is 'never say, never,' right? I keep going to different things and I keep working on the doctor standpoint of it, 'Okay, is there anything that I can do more to get cleared?' and right now I've done everything I can possibly do, and so, but I still look at different things and still look at this and that. You know, It's- I dunno, it's an unfortunate scenario to me, but at the same time, I'm very grateful for the amount of time I that had being able to do this."

Matches in 2013:

"In 2013, I did 227 matches, which is probably why I had neck surgery in 2014 [Laughs]."

Daniel Bryan also discussed performing in front of larger crowds in the WWE. You can hear the full interview below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Gorilla Position with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

