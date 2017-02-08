Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT. Tonight's episode will feature Bobby Roode's glorious celebration coming off his victory at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio for the NXT Championship. We'll also see tag action with The Revival and more.

To let others know about our coverage, click the various SHARE buttons on the page. Click the REFRESH button on your browser for the most up-to-date coverage. Let us know your thoughts on tonight's episodes below in the comments section.

The announce team welcomes us to the show, that now includes Nigel McGuinness in place of Corey Graves. SAnitY makes their entrance for their match.

SAnitY (Dain/Wolfe) vs. The Bollywood Boyz

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.