Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT. Tonight's episode will feature Bobby Roode's glorious celebration coming off his victory at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio for the NXT Championship. We'll also see tag action with The Revival and more.
The announce team welcomes us to the show, that now includes Nigel McGuinness in place of Corey Graves. SAnitY makes their entrance for their match.
SAnitY (Dain/Wolfe) vs. The Bollywood Boyz
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.