- As noted, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has confirmed Trent Seven vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate for next Wednesday's episode. In the video above, Bate talks to Dasha Fuentes about the match and mentions how he and Seven are actually the current PROGRESS Tag Team Champions. Bate says he and Seven may be friends but he has to look past the friendship to what really matters - the UK Title.
- As seen below, 61% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's NXT episode a thumbs up with over 1200 votes:
Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT?— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2017
