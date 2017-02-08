- As noted, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has confirmed Trent Seven vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate for next Wednesday's episode. In the video above, Bate talks to Dasha Fuentes about the match and mentions how he and Seven are actually the current PROGRESS Tag Team Champions. Bate says he and Seven may be friends but he has to look past the friendship to what really matters - the UK Title.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings after not being included on the chart last week. RAW had 115,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from the January 23rd show, which drew 118,000 Twitter interactions with 28,000 unique authors. RAW also had 252,000 Facebook interactions with 165,000 unique authors, down from the January 23rd show, which drew 272,000 interactions with 177,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- As seen below, 61% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's NXT episode a thumbs up with over 1200 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2017

