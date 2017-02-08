- The second episode of UFC 208: Embedded was released and features behind-the-scenes footage of Anderson Silva, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and others. The event takes place Saturday night with Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie meeting to crown the first-ever UFC female featherweight champion.

Silva meets Derek Brunson in the co-main event, while Souza squares off against Tim Boetsch. Silva and Souza train together in this episode before heading to Brooklyn.

- UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor appears to be moving forward with plans to box next. As McGregor pushes for a bout with Floyd Mayweather, he is continuing with his boxing training. "Notorious" has applied for a boxing license and showed off his skills with a recent Instagram video.

Boxing at SBG A video posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:56am PST

