- The second episode of UFC 208: Embedded was released and features behind-the-scenes footage of Anderson Silva, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and others. The event takes place Saturday night with Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie meeting to crown the first-ever UFC female featherweight champion.
- UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor appears to be moving forward with plans to box next. As McGregor pushes for a bout with Floyd Mayweather, he is continuing with his boxing training. "Notorious" has applied for a boxing license and showed off his skills with a recent Instagram video.
