- As noted, WWE Studios is partnering with The Rock's production company, Seven Bucks Productions, and Film 4 to produce a movie based on Paige and her wrestling family. The movie is inspired by a documentary profiling the family titled, The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family. The Rock will have a role in the movie, while Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) will play Paige and Jack Lowden will star as her brother Zak. The Rock revealed on Instagram that Lena Headey (Game Of Thrones) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) have joined the cast to play Paige's parents:
Our @sevenbucksprod welcomes to our #FightingWithMyFamily cast these two amazing actors. The brilliant/Bad Ass @iamlenaheadey and another Brit who's often mistaken as my twin, the genius @FriedGold (Nick Frost). Excited about these roles because Lena and Nick are playing Julia and Ricky - @realpaigewwe's mom and dad. Both Paige and myself are 3rd generation performers with a long history in the unique and crazy world of pro wrestling. Both our families made bones on the circuit by promoting small gritty wrestling shows to make a buck (my grandmother was the first ever female wrestling promoter in the early 80's and to say that she was "hard core" is an understatement). Ricky and Julia have that hard core DNA too - they do what they gotta do to get the job done. And in the end it always comes down to taking care of your family at all costs. Very cool to see so many brilliant actors respond to our script. Our writer/director Stephen Merchant did a fantastic job and I'm excited to work with him again. We worked together in The Tooth Fairy. He was an asshole then and things haven't changed. #FightingWithMyFamily #LenaHeadey #NickFrost
