- MCW Pro Wrestling returns Friday, March 3 for "Mat Madness" at the MCW Arena at 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD and Saturday, March 11 for "Winter Blast" at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch RD in Hollywood, MD. Lita, Brian Cage and Aldo Rose will appear at "Mat Madness" while Ryback will be appearing at "Winter Blast." Tickets are available at missiontix.com, or by calling 888-996-4774.

Deadline is reporting that Viacom is expected to rename Spike TV to the Paramount Network tomorrow. The channel was rebranded in 2003 from TNN to Spike TV after WWE Monday Night RAW started airing on the network. There is no leadership change expected.

- As noted, WWE Studios is partnering with The Rock's production company, Seven Bucks Productions, and Film 4 to produce a movie based on Paige and her wrestling family. The movie is inspired by a documentary profiling the family titled, The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family. The Rock will have a role in the movie, while Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) will play Paige and Jack Lowden will star as her brother Zak. The Rock revealed on Instagram that Lena Headey (Game Of Thrones) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) have joined the cast to play Paige's parents:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.