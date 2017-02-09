Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Austin Aries has been cleared to wrestle. Aries has been out of action since suffering an orbital fracture in a match with Shinsuke Nakamura at an NXT live event on October 27, 2016.

It was noted that there has been talk of doing an Aries vs. Neville match for the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania. It is not a done deal, however Aries has been given an increased on-camera role, and his recent post-match interviews could be a way to get a feud between Aries and Neville started.

Below is a photo of Aries after suffering the injury last October:

A smile and a wink for y'all. pic.twitter.com/RBCdTqJARt — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) October 27, 2016

