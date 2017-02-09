- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kane has been out of action to deal with several nagging injuries. Kane has been out of action since early December. His last televised match was a victory over Luke Harper on the November 29th episode of SmackDown Live, which is above.

- Natalya revealed on Instagram that she will be writing a weekly column for The Calgary Sun starting this Friday.

- Ricochet, a.k.a. Prince Puma in Lucha Underground, stated this week that he ran into Mickie James this week, who had no idea who he was even though they've met a couple of times. He wrote:

True story



I just saw @MickieJames, who've I've met a couple times. Looked her straight in the eyes.......she had NO clue who I was! Hahaha — King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) February 8, 2017

