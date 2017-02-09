- Above is part 2 of the Rusev vs. Cesaro ping pong battle on Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel. The first match took place several months back with Cesaro winning.
- Below is a promo for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode with Tyler Bate defending the WWE UK Title against Trent Seven:
#WWEUK Champion @Tyler_Bate defends his title for the very first time against @trentseven NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/WnXaBgx3Dy— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.