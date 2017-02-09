WWE noted in today's fourth-quarter earnings report that the WWE Network had 1.5 million paid subscribers as of January 31st of this year.

The Network averaged 1.41 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2016. This breaks down to 1.1 million in the United States and 400,000 internationally.

WWE previously reported 1.458 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter in 2016 - 1.071 million in the US and 373,000 internationally.

