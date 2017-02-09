- Remember back when Anderson Silva was regarded as the best fighter in the world? This fight replay will take you to that place, as Silva fought Chael Sonnen for a second time at UFC 148. This Saturday night, "The Spider" meets Derek Brunson in the co-main event of UFC 208 from Brooklyn.

- Rory MacDonald's Bellator debut is set, as the former UFC title contender will take on Paul Daley May 19 from London. The welterweight bout will headline Bellator 179 on Spike.

MacDonald (18-4) signed with Bellator after his UFC contract expired, following the likes of Benson Henderson and Josh Thomson to the promotion. He was denied in his quest to win UFC gold by Robbie Lawler. Daley (39-14-2) previously fought for the UFC but was released after he attacked Josh Koscheck following the bell. Earlier this year, Daley landed a flying knee knockout on Brennan Ward.

Officials also announced that welterweight contender Michael Page will be part of the fight card against an opponent yet to be determined.

- The latest UFC rankings have been released, with Felice Herrig climbing back into the Top-15. Herrig scored a victory over Alexa Grasso this past weekend at UFC Fight Night 104. Other notable changes included Chan Sung Jung returning to the Top-10, coming in at No. 9 after finishing Dennis Bermudez.

Will Brooks returned to the lightweight Top-15, while Volkan Oezdemir debuted at No. 11 at light heavyweight after defeating Ovince Saint Preux.

