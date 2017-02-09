- We noted before that Total Bellas is now available on the WWE Network. John Cena and Nikki Bella hype the Network in this new video.

Vince McMahon mentioned during today's WWE earnings call that they have plans for the cruiserweight division and 205 Live to create additional revenue streams, specifically through merchandising and live events. No word yet on if they are planning on all-cruiserweight live events but we will keep you updated. Check out our recap from the call at this link

- WWE Community will be hosting a Veteran Career Panel & Networking Event with Hire Heroes USA on Tuesday. March 28th at Full Sail University. Details are below:

