Birthdays:
- Alundra Blayze aka Madusa (born February 9, 1964) turns 53
~ WATCH: Full Match - Alundra Blayze (c) vs. Bull Nakano w/Luna Vachon (WWF Women's Championship Match) - WWF Summerslam: August 29, 1994
~ WATCH: Full Match - Alundra Blayze (c) vs. Leilani Kai' (WWF Women's Championship Match) - WWF WrestleMania X: March 20, 1994
~ WATCH: Segment - Madusa throws WWF Women's Championship in the Trash Can on WCW Nitro
~ WATCH: Madusa vs. Luna Vachon' - WCW Slamboree 1997
~ WATCH: Billy Kidman' & Madusa vs. Shane Douglas' & Torrie Wilson' (Scaffold Match) - WCW Fall Brawl 2000
~ WATCH: Full Match - Kevin Thorn' w/Ariel ECW on Sci-Fi Debut
Maple Leaf Wrestling: February 9, 1939
at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Tom Mahoney defeated Al Dunlop
- Hardy Kruskamp defeated Joe Pazandak
- Jules Strongbow defeated The Cardiff Giant
- Man Mountain Dean defeated Jack McArthur
- Joe Savoldi defeated Vic Christie
NWA: February 9, 1951
in the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, New York
- Jim Wright defeated Seelie Samara
- Steve Stanlee vs. Vic Christy ended in a Time Limit Draw
- Mr. Canada vs. Sandor Kovacs ended in a Draw
- Lucky Simunovich defeated Donn Lewin
- Yukon Eric defeated Barney Bernard
AWA: February 9, 1961
in Rochester, Minnesota
- Wilbur Snyder defeated George Drake (Special Referee: Floyd Ude)
- Gene Kiniski defeated Joe Scarpello
- Jim Hady defeated Lenny Montana
- Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Verne Gagne (c) by DQ in a AWA World Heavyweight Championship Match
WATCH: AWA Classic - Verne Gagne vs. Nick Bockwinkel.
WCWA Southwest Sports: February 9, 1961
at the Dallas Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas
- Ciclon Negro defeated Jerry Aitken
- Bull Curry defeated Danny McShain [2-1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Alex Perez defeated Dan Manoukian [2-1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
NWA Big Time Wrestling: February 9, 1970
in Fort Worth, Texas
- Duke Keomuka defeated Ripper Secuna
- Boris Malenko defeated Nick Kozak in a NWA American Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match
- Mil Mascaras defeated Edouardo Perez in a NWA American Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match
- Tony Pug defeated Wahoo McDaniel in a NWA American Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match
- Johnny Valentine defeated Killer Karl Kox in a NWA American Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match
- Boris Malenko defeated Mil Mascaras in a NWA American Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament Final Match
WATCH: Full Match - Buddy Roberts. vs. Mil Mascaras - AWA Superclash: September 28, 1985
NWA Western States: February 9, 1970
in the Coliseum in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Alex Perez defeated Eduardo de Lynch
- Gorgeous George Jr. defeated Norteno Pico
- Gory Guerrero & Roberto Soto defeated Bobby Duncum & Bull Ramos [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
- The Beast defeated Rufus R. Jones [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
WATCH: Rufus R. Jones vs. Butch Reed. - NWA All Star Wrestling 1981
NWA Worldwide: February 9, 1985
at the Convention Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Steve Casey defeated Golden Terror
- Dory Funk Jr. defeated Brian Adias
- Don Kernodle & Ricky Steamboat vs. The Russians (Ivan Koloff & Nikita Koloff) in a Flag Match
- Manny Fernandez defeated Frankie Lancaster
WATCH: Full Match - Rick Rude. & Manny Fernandez vs. The Mulkey Brothers - NWA World Wide Wrestling: January 6, 1987
WWF Championship Wrestling: February 9, 1985
at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York
- Tito Santana & Blackjack Mulligan defeated AJ Petruzzi & Terry Gibbs
- Greg Valentine defeated Jim Powers
- The North-South Connection (Adrian Adonis & Dick Murdoch) defeated Salvatore Bellomo & Rick McGraw
- Big John Studd & Ken Patera (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Jim Young & Joe Mirto
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 9, 1991
at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- Tugboat defeated Earthquake (w/ Jimmy Hart) by DQ
- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Mike Williams & Reno Riggins
- The Warlord (w/ Slick) defeated Tom King
- Jake Roberts defeated Tony Burton
- Ted DiBiase defeated Lynn Wagner
- Dark match: Konnan defeated Ultraman
- Dark match: John Nord defeated Pat Rose
- Dark match: The Barbarian defeated Pez Whatley
- Dark match: Davey Boy Smith defeated Dino Bravo
- Dark match: Greg Valentine defeated Buddy Rose
- Dark match: The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) (c) defeated Dale Wolfe & Doug Vines
- Dark match: Jake Roberts defeated Rick Martel by DQ
- Dark match: Randy Savage defeated Jim Duggan by DQ
- Dark match: Power and Glory (Hercules & Paul Roma) defeated Paul Diamond & Saba Simba
- Dark match: The Legion Of Doom (Animal & Hawk) defeated The Orient Express (Kato & Tanaka) & Mr. Fuji in a Handicap Match
- Dark match: The Ultimate Warrior (c) defeated Sgt. Slaughter to retain the WWF Championship
- Dark match: Hulk Hogan defeated Earthquake in a Stretcher Match
WCW Power Hour: February 9, 1991
- Tommy Rich defeated John Peterson
- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) (c) defeated Brad Armstrong & Brian Pillman to retain the WCW United States Tag Team Championship
- Sid Vicious defeated Todd Galinia
- The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) © defeated The Master Blasters (Master Blaster Blade & Master Blaster Steele)
- Doom (Butch Reed & Ron Simmons) (w/ Teddy Long) (c) defeated Greg Sawyer & John Faulkner to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship
- Barry Windham defeated Carl Robertson
- Arn Anderson defeated Tom Zenk (c) to win the WCW World Television Championship
WATCH: Full Match - Mike Rotunda vs. Z-Man at NWA Halloween Havoc 1989
WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 9, 1992
at the Lee Civic Center in Fort Myers, Florida
- The Big Boss Man defeated Jim Cooper
- Skinner defeated Kevin Katlin
WATCH: Skinner WWF Vignette
- Repo Man defeated Mickey Jay
WATCH: Repo Man WWF Vignette
- The Texas Tornado defeated Pat Tanaka
- The Legion of Doom (Animal & Hawk) defeated Bob Avery & Bob Morgan to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship
WATCH: Legion of Doom WWF Entrance Theme Song
- Papa Shango defeated Brian Costello
WATCH: Papa Shango vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage. - WWF Prime Time: October 19, 1992
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 9, 1997
at the CajunDome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund & The Iron Sheik) defeated Goldust (w/ Marlena) by Count Out
- Hector Garza & Octagon defeated Fuerza Guerrera & Heavy Metal
- Faarooq defeated Ken Raper
- Steve Austin vs. Vader ended in a Double Count Out
WCW Monday Nitro: February 9, 1998
in the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- Steve McMichael defeated Glacier
- Konnan (w/ Vincent) defeated Norman Smiley
- Disco Inferno defeated Yuji Nagata (w/ Sonny Onoo)
- Chris Jericho & Eddie Guerrero defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Dean Malenko
- Juventud Guerrera defeated El Dandy
- Bill Goldberg defeated Steven Regal
WATCH: Goldberg WCW Entrance Theme
- Chris Adams defeated Louie Spicolli by DQ
- Saturn defeated Ultimo Dragon
- Booker T (c) vs. Raven (w/ Lodi & Saturn) ended in a No Contest in a WCW World Television Championship Match
- Randy Savage defeated Hollywood Hogan by DQ
WATCH: Randy Savage in WCW Tribute
- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated The Outsiders (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) (c) to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship
WWF Monday Night RAW: February 9, 1998
at Roberts Municipal Stadium in Evansville, Indiana
WATCH: WWF RAW Intro Theme Song - "We're All Together Now" (1997-2002)
- Jeff Jarrett & Barry Windham defeated the Legion of Doom via DQ
- Henry Godwinn & Phinneas Godwinn defeated the Quebecers
- Pantera & Brian Christopher defeated Taka Michinoku & Aguila
- Farooq & The Rock (w/ The Nation) defeated Ken Shamrock & Chainz (w/ Skull, 8-Ball, & Ahmed Johnson)
WATCH: Ken Shamrock WWF Entrance Theme Song
- Steve Blackman defeated Recon (w/ Sniper)
WATCH: Steve Blackman WWF Entrance
- Thrasher (w/ Mosh) defeated TAFKA Goldust (w/ Luna Vachon, Marc Mero & Sable)
- Dark Match: Ken Shamrock defeated The Rock
WCW Thunder: February 9, 2000
in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Lash LeRoux defeated Shannon Moore (w/ Evan Karagias & Shane Helms) in a WCW World Cruiserweight Title Tournament Semi Final Match
- Bam Bam Bigelow (c) defeated The Demon to retain the WCW Hardcore Championship
- Booker (w/ Midnight) vs. Stevie Ray (w/ J. Biggs) ended in a No Contest
- Billy Kidman (w/ Torrie Wilson) defeated Crowbar (w/ Daffney)
- The Harris Brothers (Big Ron & Heavy D) (w/ Jeff Jarrett) defeated Sid Vicious & Terry Funk
- Fit Finlay defeated The Total Package (w/ Elizabeth) by DQ
- The Mamalukes (Big Vito & Johnny The Bull) (w/ Disco Inferno) (c) defeated Idol & Lane to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship
- Ric Flair defeated Dustin Rhodes
- Jeff Jarrett (w/ Big Ron & Heavy D) vs. Scott Hall ended in a No Contest
WATCH: Chris Jericho vs. Scott Hall - WCW Monday Nitro: December 15, 1997
WWF Jakked: February 9, 2002
at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dark match: Randy Orton & Rico Costantino defeated Brock Lesnar & Ron Waterman
- Christian defeated The Hurricane
WATCH: Christian WWF Theme Song
- Albert & Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Crash & Funaki
- Tajiri (c) defeated Jason Partain to retain the WWF Cruiserweight Championship
WWE Heat: February 9, 2003
at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C.
- Dark Match: Sean O'Haire defeated Julio DiNero
- Dark Match: ??? defeated Pat Cusick
- Tommy Dreamer defeated Christopher Nowinski
- Rico defeated American Dragon
- Batista (w/ Ric Flair) defeated Spike Dudley
WATCH: Rico vs. Spike Dudley: Raw, June 16, 2003
- Sgt. Slaughter defeated Steven Richards
WWE Monday Night RAW: February 9, 2004
at the Rose Garden Arena in Portland, Oregon
- Chris Jericho & Trish Stratus defeated Matt Hardy & Molly Holly
WATCH: Trish Stratus Entrance Theme Song
- Chris Benoit defeated Ric Flair
- Kane defeated The Hurricane
- Randy Orton (c) defeated Booker T and Rob Van Dam in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship
WWE Heat: February 9, 2007
at the Tyson Event Center in Sioux City, Iowa
- Dark match: Vladimir Kozlov defeated Val Venis
- The Highlanders (Robbie McAllister & Rory McAllister) defeated Adam Armor and Wyatt Jones
- Eugene Dinsmore defeated Ted Sweet
- Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch defeated Scotty Too Hotty and Hacksaw Jim Duggan
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 9, 2007
at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska
- Dark Match: Chuck Palumbo defeated Shannon Moore
- Dark Match: Chavo Guerrero defeated Johnny Decent
- The Undertaker defeated The Miz
- Deuce & Domino (w/ Cherry) defeated Brian Kendrick & Paul London in a Non Title Tag Team Match
- Joey Mercury defeated Matt Hardy (WATCH HERE)
- Finlay defeated The Boogeyman
WATCH: Finlay vs. Batista on SmackDown
- Daivari defeated Gregory Helms in a Non Title Match
- Batista (c) defeated Mr. Kennedy in a World Heavyweight Title Match
Stampede Wrestling: February 9, 2007
in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Gama Singh Jr. defeated Evan Adams
- Raj Singh defeated T-Bone
- Brandon VanDanielson (c) defeated El Blanco Negro Dragon in a STAMPEDE Young Lions Cup Match
- Chucky Blaze (c) defeated Mahatma Dandhi in a STAMPEDE British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Title Match
- Apocalypse (c) defeated Ravenous Randy in a STAMPEDE North American Heavyweight Title Match
- Juggernaut & TJ Wilson (c) defeated The A-Team (Dusty Adonis & Michael Avery) in a STAMPEDE International Tag Team Title Match
WWE Monday Night RAW: February 9, 2009
at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California
- Dark Match: Jamie Noble defeated TJ Wilson
- Dark Match: John Morrison defeated Goldust
- Beth Phoenix & Jillian Hall defeated Melina & Kelly Kelly
- Cody Rhodes & Ted DiBiase defeated Cryme Tyme (JTG & Shad Gaspard)
- Chris Jericho, Kane & Mike Knox defeated John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Kofi Kingston in a Six-Man Tag Match
- Mark Henry (w/ Tony Atlas) defeated Shawn Michaels by disqualification
- CM Punk (c) defeated William Regal (w/ Layla) to retain the Intercontinental Champion
- The Undertaker defeated Randy Orton by DQ (WATCH HERE)
- Dark Match: John Cena (c) defeated Randy Orton in a Street Fight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
ECW on Sci-Fi: February 9, 2010
at the Baton Rouge River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: Full Show - ECW on Sci-Fi: February 9, 2010
- Dark match: Jimmy Wang Yang & Slam Master J defeated Johnny Curtis & Tyler Reks
- Goldust & Yoshi Tatsu defeated Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta in a Unified WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Match (WATCH HERE)
- Ezekiel Jackson (w/ William Regal) defeated Perry Wallace
- Shelton Benjamin defeated Vance Archer in a No Disqualification Match (WATCH HERE)
TNA iMPACT!: February 9, 2012
in the Wembley Arena in London, England
- Christopher Daniels (w/ Kazarian) defeated AJ Styles
- Alex Shelley defeated Austin Aries and Douglas Williams in a Three Way Match
- Velvet Sky defeated Mickie James
- James Storm & Sting defeated Bobby Roode & Bully Ray
WWE Superstars: February 9, 2012
at the Bank Of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Justin Gabriel defeated Heath Slater
- Yoshi Tatsu defeated Johnny Curtis
- Epico & Primo (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated JTG & Michael McGillicutty
- Jack Swagger defeated Santino Marella
WWE Saturday Morning Slam: February 9, 2013
at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- Brodus Clay & Kofi Kingston defeated The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil)
- Justin Gabriel defeated Curt Hawkins
Ring of Honor Wrestling: February 9, 2013
at the Du Burns Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- Matt Taven defeated ACH in a 2013 Top Prospect Tournament First Round Match
- MsChif defeated Athena
- SCUM (Jimmy Jacobs, Kevin Steen & Steve Corino) & Rhino defeated The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe), Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander
WWE Monday Night RAW: February 9, 2015
at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio
WATCH: Promo - Sheamus. returns to action: Raw, February 9, 2015
WATCH: Promo - Rikishi. is announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015: Raw, February 9, 2015
WATCH: In-Ring Segment - John Cena addresses his loss to Rusev. at WWE. Fastlane: Raw, February 23, 2015
- Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns defeated Kane & The Big Show (w/ Stephanie McMahon & Triple H) by Disqualification
- Ryback defeated Seth Rollins (w/ J&J Security) (Jamie Noble & Joey Mercury) by Disqualification (WATCH HERE)
- Paige defeated Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) (WATCH HERE)
- Bray Wyatt defeated Dolph Ziggler (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Promo - "The Eater of Worlds" Bray Wyatt issues yet another cryptic message about life and death
- The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (w/ Xavier Woods) defeated Goldust & Stardust (WATCH HERE)
- Brass Ring Club (Tyson Kidd & Cesaro) (w/ Natalya) defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (w/ Naomi) (WATCH HERE)
- Sin Cara defeated Damien Mizdow (w/ The Miz) (WATCH HERE)
- Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel (WATCH HERE)
- Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins, Kane, The Big Show, Jamie Noble & Joey Mercury in a Five On Two Handicap Match (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Ambrose has strong words for Intercontinental Champion, Wade Barrett: Raw Fallout - February 9, 2015
WATCH: Goldust on problems in the Rhodes family: Raw Fallout, February 9, 2015
CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla: February 9, 2015
in Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Puebla, Mexico
- Ares el Guerrero, Fuerza Chicana & Guerrero Espacial defeated Asturiano, Black Tiger & Meyer in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Goya Kong, Lluvia & Marcela defeated Dalys la Caribena, La Seductora & Tiffany [2:1] in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- El Sagrado, Misterioso II & Olimpico defeated Blue Panther Jr., Dragon Lee & Triton [2:1] in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Los Ingobernables (La Mascara, La Sombra & Marco Corleone) defeated Damian El Terrible, Rey Bucanero & Thunder [2:1] in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Ephesto, Mephisto & Polvora defeated El Sky Team (Mistico, Valiente & Volador Jr.) [2:1] in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match
WWE Main Event: February 9, 2016
on the Hulu Plus at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- Dark Match: Colin Cassady & Enzo Amore defeated Khash & Randy Hawkins
- Zack Ryder defeated Heath Slater
- Natalya defeated Alicia Fox
- Darren Young & Mark Henry defeated Damien Sandow & Fandango
TNA iMPACT!: February 9, 2016
in the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England
- Lashley defeated Bram (w/ Eric Young) (WATCH HERE)
- Trevor Lee (w/ Shane Helms) (c) defeated Tigre Uno to retain the TNA X-Division Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Beer Money Inc. (Bobby Roode & James Storm) defeated The Decay (Abyss & Crazzy Steve) (w/ Rosemary) by DQ (WATCH HERE)
- Jade (w/ Marti Bell & Rebel) defeated Madison Rayne (WATCH HERE)
- Drew Galloway defeated Kurt Angle (WATCH HERE)
