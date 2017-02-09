Birthdays:

- Alundra Blayze aka Madusa (born February 9, 1964) turns 53

~ WATCH: Full Match - Alundra Blayze (c) vs. Bull Nakano w/Luna Vachon (WWF Women's Championship Match) - WWF Summerslam: August 29, 1994

~ WATCH: Full Match - Alundra Blayze (c) vs. Leilani Kai' (WWF Women's Championship Match) - WWF WrestleMania X: March 20, 1994

~ WATCH: Segment - Madusa throws WWF Women's Championship in the Trash Can on WCW Nitro

~ WATCH: Madusa vs. Luna Vachon' - WCW Slamboree 1997

~ WATCH: Billy Kidman' & Madusa vs. Shane Douglas' & Torrie Wilson' (Scaffold Match) - WCW Fall Brawl 2000

Shelly Martinez (born February 9, 1980) turns 37

***

Maple Leaf Wrestling: February 9, 1939

at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

- Tom Mahoney defeated Al Dunlop

- Hardy Kruskamp defeated Joe Pazandak

- Jules Strongbow defeated The Cardiff Giant

- Man Mountain Dean defeated Jack McArthur

- Joe Savoldi defeated Vic Christie

NWA: February 9, 1951

in the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, New York

- Jim Wright defeated Seelie Samara

- Steve Stanlee vs. Vic Christy ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Mr. Canada vs. Sandor Kovacs ended in a Draw

- Lucky Simunovich defeated Donn Lewin

- Yukon Eric defeated Barney Bernard

AWA: February 9, 1961

in Rochester, Minnesota

- Wilbur Snyder defeated George Drake (Special Referee: Floyd Ude)

- Gene Kiniski defeated Joe Scarpello

- Jim Hady defeated Lenny Montana

- Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Verne Gagne (c) by DQ in a AWA World Heavyweight Championship Match

WATCH: AWA Classic - Verne Gagne vs. Nick Bockwinkel.

WCWA Southwest Sports: February 9, 1961

at the Dallas Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas

- Ciclon Negro defeated Jerry Aitken

- Bull Curry defeated Danny McShain [2-1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Alex Perez defeated Dan Manoukian [2-1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

NWA Big Time Wrestling: February 9, 1970

in Fort Worth, Texas

- Duke Keomuka defeated Ripper Secuna

- Boris Malenko defeated Nick Kozak in a NWA American Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match

- Mil Mascaras defeated Edouardo Perez in a NWA American Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match

- Tony Pug defeated Wahoo McDaniel in a NWA American Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match

- Johnny Valentine defeated Killer Karl Kox in a NWA American Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match

- Boris Malenko defeated Mil Mascaras in a NWA American Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament Final Match

WATCH: Full Match - Buddy Roberts. vs. Mil Mascaras - AWA Superclash: September 28, 1985

NWA Western States: February 9, 1970

in the Coliseum in Las Cruces, New Mexico

- Alex Perez defeated Eduardo de Lynch

- Gorgeous George Jr. defeated Norteno Pico

- Gory Guerrero & Roberto Soto defeated Bobby Duncum & Bull Ramos [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

- The Beast defeated Rufus R. Jones [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WATCH: Rufus R. Jones vs. Butch Reed. - NWA All Star Wrestling 1981

NWA Worldwide: February 9, 1985

at the Convention Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Steve Casey defeated Golden Terror

- Dory Funk Jr. defeated Brian Adias

- Don Kernodle & Ricky Steamboat vs. The Russians (Ivan Koloff & Nikita Koloff) in a Flag Match

- Manny Fernandez defeated Frankie Lancaster

WATCH: Full Match - Rick Rude. & Manny Fernandez vs. The Mulkey Brothers - NWA World Wide Wrestling: January 6, 1987

WWF Championship Wrestling: February 9, 1985

at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York

- Tito Santana & Blackjack Mulligan defeated AJ Petruzzi & Terry Gibbs

- Greg Valentine defeated Jim Powers

- The North-South Connection (Adrian Adonis & Dick Murdoch) defeated Salvatore Bellomo & Rick McGraw

- Big John Studd & Ken Patera (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Jim Young & Joe Mirto

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 9, 1991

at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama

- Tugboat defeated Earthquake (w/ Jimmy Hart) by DQ

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Mike Williams & Reno Riggins

- The Warlord (w/ Slick) defeated Tom King

- Jake Roberts defeated Tony Burton

- Ted DiBiase defeated Lynn Wagner

- Dark match: Konnan defeated Ultraman

- Dark match: John Nord defeated Pat Rose

- Dark match: The Barbarian defeated Pez Whatley

- Dark match: Davey Boy Smith defeated Dino Bravo

- Dark match: Greg Valentine defeated Buddy Rose

- Dark match: The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) (c) defeated Dale Wolfe & Doug Vines

- Dark match: Jake Roberts defeated Rick Martel by DQ

- Dark match: Randy Savage defeated Jim Duggan by DQ

- Dark match: Power and Glory (Hercules & Paul Roma) defeated Paul Diamond & Saba Simba

- Dark match: The Legion Of Doom (Animal & Hawk) defeated The Orient Express (Kato & Tanaka) & Mr. Fuji in a Handicap Match

- Dark match: The Ultimate Warrior (c) defeated Sgt. Slaughter to retain the WWF Championship

- Dark match: Hulk Hogan defeated Earthquake in a Stretcher Match

WCW Power Hour: February 9, 1991

- Tommy Rich defeated John Peterson

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) (c) defeated Brad Armstrong & Brian Pillman to retain the WCW United States Tag Team Championship

- Sid Vicious defeated Todd Galinia

- The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) © defeated The Master Blasters (Master Blaster Blade & Master Blaster Steele)

- Doom (Butch Reed & Ron Simmons) (w/ Teddy Long) (c) defeated Greg Sawyer & John Faulkner to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship

- Barry Windham defeated Carl Robertson

- Arn Anderson defeated Tom Zenk (c) to win the WCW World Television Championship

WATCH: Full Match - Mike Rotunda vs. Z-Man at NWA Halloween Havoc 1989

WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 9, 1992

at the Lee Civic Center in Fort Myers, Florida

- The Big Boss Man defeated Jim Cooper

- Skinner defeated Kevin Katlin

WATCH: Skinner WWF Vignette

- Repo Man defeated Mickey Jay

WATCH: Repo Man WWF Vignette

- The Texas Tornado defeated Pat Tanaka

- The Legion of Doom (Animal & Hawk) defeated Bob Avery & Bob Morgan to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship

WATCH: Legion of Doom WWF Entrance Theme Song

- Papa Shango defeated Brian Costello

WATCH: Papa Shango vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage. - WWF Prime Time: October 19, 1992

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 9, 1997

at the CajunDome in Lafayette, Louisiana

- The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund & The Iron Sheik) defeated Goldust (w/ Marlena) by Count Out

- Hector Garza & Octagon defeated Fuerza Guerrera & Heavy Metal

- Faarooq defeated Ken Raper

- Steve Austin vs. Vader ended in a Double Count Out

WCW Monday Nitro: February 9, 1998

in the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

- Steve McMichael defeated Glacier

- Konnan (w/ Vincent) defeated Norman Smiley

- Disco Inferno defeated Yuji Nagata (w/ Sonny Onoo)

- Chris Jericho & Eddie Guerrero defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Dean Malenko

- Juventud Guerrera defeated El Dandy

- Bill Goldberg defeated Steven Regal

WATCH: Goldberg WCW Entrance Theme

- Chris Adams defeated Louie Spicolli by DQ

- Saturn defeated Ultimo Dragon

- Booker T (c) vs. Raven (w/ Lodi & Saturn) ended in a No Contest in a WCW World Television Championship Match

- Randy Savage defeated Hollywood Hogan by DQ

WATCH: Randy Savage in WCW Tribute

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated The Outsiders (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) (c) to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship

WWF Monday Night RAW: February 9, 1998

at Roberts Municipal Stadium in Evansville, Indiana

WATCH: WWF RAW Intro Theme Song - "We're All Together Now" (1997-2002)

- Jeff Jarrett & Barry Windham defeated the Legion of Doom via DQ

- Henry Godwinn & Phinneas Godwinn defeated the Quebecers

- Pantera & Brian Christopher defeated Taka Michinoku & Aguila

- Farooq & The Rock (w/ The Nation) defeated Ken Shamrock & Chainz (w/ Skull, 8-Ball, & Ahmed Johnson)

WATCH: Ken Shamrock WWF Entrance Theme Song

- Steve Blackman defeated Recon (w/ Sniper)

WATCH: Steve Blackman WWF Entrance

- Thrasher (w/ Mosh) defeated TAFKA Goldust (w/ Luna Vachon, Marc Mero & Sable)

- Dark Match: Ken Shamrock defeated The Rock

WCW Thunder: February 9, 2000

in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

- Lash LeRoux defeated Shannon Moore (w/ Evan Karagias & Shane Helms) in a WCW World Cruiserweight Title Tournament Semi Final Match

- Bam Bam Bigelow (c) defeated The Demon to retain the WCW Hardcore Championship

- Booker (w/ Midnight) vs. Stevie Ray (w/ J. Biggs) ended in a No Contest

- Billy Kidman (w/ Torrie Wilson) defeated Crowbar (w/ Daffney)

- The Harris Brothers (Big Ron & Heavy D) (w/ Jeff Jarrett) defeated Sid Vicious & Terry Funk

- Fit Finlay defeated The Total Package (w/ Elizabeth) by DQ

- The Mamalukes (Big Vito & Johnny The Bull) (w/ Disco Inferno) (c) defeated Idol & Lane to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship

- Ric Flair defeated Dustin Rhodes

- Jeff Jarrett (w/ Big Ron & Heavy D) vs. Scott Hall ended in a No Contest

WATCH: Chris Jericho vs. Scott Hall - WCW Monday Nitro: December 15, 1997

WWF Jakked: February 9, 2002

at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

- Dark match: Randy Orton & Rico Costantino defeated Brock Lesnar & Ron Waterman

- Christian defeated The Hurricane

WATCH: Christian WWF Theme Song

- Albert & Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Crash & Funaki

- Tajiri (c) defeated Jason Partain to retain the WWF Cruiserweight Championship

WWE Heat: February 9, 2003

at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C.

- Dark Match: Sean O'Haire defeated Julio DiNero

- Dark Match: ??? defeated Pat Cusick

- Tommy Dreamer defeated Christopher Nowinski

- Rico defeated American Dragon

- Batista (w/ Ric Flair) defeated Spike Dudley

WATCH: Rico vs. Spike Dudley: Raw, June 16, 2003

- Sgt. Slaughter defeated Steven Richards

WWE Monday Night RAW: February 9, 2004

at the Rose Garden Arena in Portland, Oregon

- Chris Jericho & Trish Stratus defeated Matt Hardy & Molly Holly

WATCH: Trish Stratus Entrance Theme Song

- Chris Benoit defeated Ric Flair

- Kane defeated The Hurricane

- Randy Orton (c) defeated Booker T and Rob Van Dam in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

WWE Heat: February 9, 2007

at the Tyson Event Center in Sioux City, Iowa

- Dark match: Vladimir Kozlov defeated Val Venis

- The Highlanders (Robbie McAllister & Rory McAllister) defeated Adam Armor and Wyatt Jones

- Eugene Dinsmore defeated Ted Sweet

- Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch defeated Scotty Too Hotty and Hacksaw Jim Duggan

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 9, 2007

at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska

- Dark Match: Chuck Palumbo defeated Shannon Moore

- Dark Match: Chavo Guerrero defeated Johnny Decent

- The Undertaker defeated The Miz

- Deuce & Domino (w/ Cherry) defeated Brian Kendrick & Paul London in a Non Title Tag Team Match

- Joey Mercury defeated Matt Hardy (WATCH HERE)

- Finlay defeated The Boogeyman

WATCH: Finlay vs. Batista on SmackDown

- Daivari defeated Gregory Helms in a Non Title Match

- Batista (c) defeated Mr. Kennedy in a World Heavyweight Title Match

Stampede Wrestling: February 9, 2007

in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Gama Singh Jr. defeated Evan Adams

- Raj Singh defeated T-Bone

- Brandon VanDanielson (c) defeated El Blanco Negro Dragon in a STAMPEDE Young Lions Cup Match

- Chucky Blaze (c) defeated Mahatma Dandhi in a STAMPEDE British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Title Match

- Apocalypse (c) defeated Ravenous Randy in a STAMPEDE North American Heavyweight Title Match

- Juggernaut & TJ Wilson (c) defeated The A-Team (Dusty Adonis & Michael Avery) in a STAMPEDE International Tag Team Title Match

WWE Monday Night RAW: February 9, 2009

at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California

- Dark Match: Jamie Noble defeated TJ Wilson

- Dark Match: John Morrison defeated Goldust

- Beth Phoenix & Jillian Hall defeated Melina & Kelly Kelly

- Cody Rhodes & Ted DiBiase defeated Cryme Tyme (JTG & Shad Gaspard)

- Chris Jericho, Kane & Mike Knox defeated John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Kofi Kingston in a Six-Man Tag Match

- Mark Henry (w/ Tony Atlas) defeated Shawn Michaels by disqualification

- CM Punk (c) defeated William Regal (w/ Layla) to retain the Intercontinental Champion

- The Undertaker defeated Randy Orton by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: John Cena (c) defeated Randy Orton in a Street Fight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

ECW on Sci-Fi: February 9, 2010

at the Baton Rouge River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

WATCH: Full Show - ECW on Sci-Fi: February 9, 2010

- Dark match: Jimmy Wang Yang & Slam Master J defeated Johnny Curtis & Tyler Reks

- Goldust & Yoshi Tatsu defeated Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta in a Unified WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Match (WATCH HERE)

- Ezekiel Jackson (w/ William Regal) defeated Perry Wallace

- Shelton Benjamin defeated Vance Archer in a No Disqualification Match (WATCH HERE)

TNA iMPACT!: February 9, 2012

in the Wembley Arena in London, England

- Christopher Daniels (w/ Kazarian) defeated AJ Styles

- Alex Shelley defeated Austin Aries and Douglas Williams in a Three Way Match

- Velvet Sky defeated Mickie James

- James Storm & Sting defeated Bobby Roode & Bully Ray

WWE Superstars: February 9, 2012

at the Bank Of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

- Justin Gabriel defeated Heath Slater

- Yoshi Tatsu defeated Johnny Curtis

- Epico & Primo (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated JTG & Michael McGillicutty

- Jack Swagger defeated Santino Marella

WWE Saturday Morning Slam: February 9, 2013

at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

- Brodus Clay & Kofi Kingston defeated The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil)

- Justin Gabriel defeated Curt Hawkins

Ring of Honor Wrestling: February 9, 2013

at the Du Burns Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

- Matt Taven defeated ACH in a 2013 Top Prospect Tournament First Round Match

- MsChif defeated Athena

- SCUM (Jimmy Jacobs, Kevin Steen & Steve Corino) & Rhino defeated The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe), Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander

WWE Monday Night RAW: February 9, 2015

at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio

WATCH: Promo - Sheamus. returns to action: Raw, February 9, 2015

WATCH: Promo - Rikishi. is announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015: Raw, February 9, 2015

WATCH: In-Ring Segment - John Cena addresses his loss to Rusev. at WWE. Fastlane: Raw, February 23, 2015

- Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns defeated Kane & The Big Show (w/ Stephanie McMahon & Triple H) by Disqualification

- Ryback defeated Seth Rollins (w/ J&J Security) (Jamie Noble & Joey Mercury) by Disqualification (WATCH HERE)

- Paige defeated Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) (WATCH HERE)

- Bray Wyatt defeated Dolph Ziggler (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Promo - "The Eater of Worlds" Bray Wyatt issues yet another cryptic message about life and death

- The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (w/ Xavier Woods) defeated Goldust & Stardust (WATCH HERE)

- Brass Ring Club (Tyson Kidd & Cesaro) (w/ Natalya) defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (w/ Naomi) (WATCH HERE)

- Sin Cara defeated Damien Mizdow (w/ The Miz) (WATCH HERE)

- Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel (WATCH HERE)

- Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins, Kane, The Big Show, Jamie Noble & Joey Mercury in a Five On Two Handicap Match (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Ambrose has strong words for Intercontinental Champion, Wade Barrett: Raw Fallout - February 9, 2015

WATCH: Goldust on problems in the Rhodes family: Raw Fallout, February 9, 2015

CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla: February 9, 2015

in Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Puebla, Mexico

- Ares el Guerrero, Fuerza Chicana & Guerrero Espacial defeated Asturiano, Black Tiger & Meyer in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Goya Kong, Lluvia & Marcela defeated Dalys la Caribena, La Seductora & Tiffany [2:1] in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- El Sagrado, Misterioso II & Olimpico defeated Blue Panther Jr., Dragon Lee & Triton [2:1] in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Los Ingobernables (La Mascara, La Sombra & Marco Corleone) defeated Damian El Terrible, Rey Bucanero & Thunder [2:1] in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Ephesto, Mephisto & Polvora defeated El Sky Team (Mistico, Valiente & Volador Jr.) [2:1] in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WWE Main Event: February 9, 2016

on the Hulu Plus at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

- Dark Match: Colin Cassady & Enzo Amore defeated Khash & Randy Hawkins

- Zack Ryder defeated Heath Slater

- Natalya defeated Alicia Fox

- Darren Young & Mark Henry defeated Damien Sandow & Fandango

TNA iMPACT!: February 9, 2016

in the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England

- Lashley defeated Bram (w/ Eric Young) (WATCH HERE)

- Trevor Lee (w/ Shane Helms) (c) defeated Tigre Uno to retain the TNA X-Division Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Beer Money Inc. (Bobby Roode & James Storm) defeated The Decay (Abyss & Crazzy Steve) (w/ Rosemary) by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Jade (w/ Marti Bell & Rebel) defeated Madison Rayne (WATCH HERE)

- Drew Galloway defeated Kurt Angle (WATCH HERE)

Follow Chris George on Twitter @GetDown

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.